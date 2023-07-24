Ticket sales top 1.5 million for soccer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY (AP) — A New Zealand family of five purchased the tickets that took the sales total to 1.5 million for the Women’s World Cup on Monday. Soccer’s world governing body says the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is on track to be the best attended in the competition’s history. FIFA says the 1,500,000th ticket was sold to Auckland woman Maria Strong, who took her husband and three children to Italy’s Group G win over Argentina at Eden Park as part of a family celebration for her son’s 12th birthday. FIFA says the sales target was surpassed within the first five days of the month-long tournament.

