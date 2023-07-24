Zverev denies allegations of assault following application from Berlin public prosecutor’s office

HAMBURG (AP) — Alexander Zverev has again denied allegations of assault after the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against the German tennis star. Zverev says, “From my side, I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers will take care of the matter. I won’t say any more than that. The comments are reported by news agency DPA from the Hamburg European Open. DPA reports the Tiergarten District Court confirmed receipt of the prosecutor’s application on July 7 and that Zverev is accused of assault. The court did not provide further details.

