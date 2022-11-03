Big Ol’ Fish: Just one this week, but it’s a good one
A striper taken out of the Umpqua River gets all attention in this week's edition of Big Ol' Fish. Please help fill our "catch bucket" from the Share tab!
A striper taken out of the Umpqua River gets all attention in this week's edition of Big Ol' Fish. Please help fill our "catch bucket" from the Share tab!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.