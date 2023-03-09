Big Ol’ Fish: Kate and Carmen come through
Is Carmen kissing that redband trout? We need more great catch photos, just send 'em our way from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
Is Carmen kissing that redband trout? We need more great catch photos, just send 'em our way from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.