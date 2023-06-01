Big Ol’ Fish: Oh my, very big ol’ fish!
Congrats to our local anglers this week! Make sure you upload your Big Ol' Fish on the share tab on our website!
Congrats to our local anglers this week! Make sure you upload your Big Ol' Fish on the share tab on our website!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.