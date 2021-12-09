Steph Curry closes in on three-point record as Warriors ease past Trail Blazers

By Jack Bantock, CNN

Steph Curry edged closer to becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in three pointers as the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-94 on Wednesday night.

Curry hit six threes en route to a team-high 22 points, moving the 33-year-old to within nine of Ray Allen’s record.

An NBA Hall of Famer, Allen made 2,973 three-pointers across a dazzling 18-year career — putting him over 400 clear of Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller at the top — but the crowning of a new king now seems more of an inevitably than a possibility.

Curry’s relentless pursuit of Allen’s title has been accelerated by his and the Warriors’ scintillating form this season — victory over the Trail Blazers lifted the Western Conference leaders to an NBA best 21-4.

Warriors duo Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. chipped in with 20 and 15 points respectively as part of Curry’s supporting cast, with Draymond Green adding five points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Though depleted by the injured absence of CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers (11-15) made the Warriors work. Norman Powell scored a game-high 26 points as Portland trailed by two at the half, but a decisive third quarter saw the Warriors pull away.

‘Six is nothing for him’

Curry entered the game needing an unprecedented 16 three-pointers in one game to eclipse Allen — injured teammate Klay Thompson holds the current record with 14 against the Chicago Bulls in 2018 — but seemingly had an eye on killing two birds with one stone in front of his home fans.

The two-time MVP attempted 17 threes throughout the game — seven clear of anyone else on the court — leading to Warriors coach Steve Kerr fielding questions on whether Curry’s record pursuit affected the team’s performance.

“No,” Kerr told reporters. “I thought Steph took a couple of quick ones early … maybe, he was trying to get himself going.

“I didn’t talk to him about it before the game. To make that many threes in one game has never been done before, so it was just a routine night.

“He made six which is nothing for him — I don’t think I ever did that in my entire career, maybe one time,” Kerr laughed.

With a run of five straight away games to come, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) on Saturday, Warriors fans may have to settle for Curry setting the record away from the Bay Area.

Rockets keep rising

The Sixers — and Curry’s brother Seth — welcome the Western leaders on a hot streak, having picked up their third straight win with a 110-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets (14-13) on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid scored 32 points — with Seth Curry adding 23 more — as the 76ers beat the Hornets for the second time in three nights, and for the 16th game in a row.

Elsewhere, the resurgent Houston Rockets (8-16) upset a depleted Brooklyn Nets (17-8) with a 114-104 home victory.

The Rockets have now spun seven straight victories on the back of a 15-game losing streak, seeing off the Eastern leaders reeling from the absence of Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge.

In one of the night’s most resounding victories, the Utah Jazz (17-7) dismantled the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14) 136-104, while the Miami Heat (15-11) saw off the Milwaukee Bucks (16-10) with a 113-104 victory.

