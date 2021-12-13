Champions League last of 16 fixtures to be re-drawn after technical problem

By Ben Church, CNN

European football’s governing body UEFA have confirmed that Monday’s Champions League round of 16 draw will be redone after a technical error.

There were notably some technical difficulties with the draw in Nyon, Switzerland, with Manchester United initially being incorrectly drawn against Villarreal — the two teams shared a group in the previous round and therefore could not meet.

It then appeared United was not put back into the pot for the next fixture, but the draw continued as normal.

Later on Monday, UEFA declared the initial draw void with the re-draw expected later on Monday.

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16,” read a UEFA statement.

“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.”

READ: Ronaldo hits back at ‘lie’ after France Football boss stokes Messi rivalry

The initial fixtures had set up a mouth-watering tie between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, which would have seen Cristiano Ronaldo renew his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.