Novak Djokovic arrives back in Belgrade after deportation from Australia

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

Novak Djokovic has arrived back in Serbia’s capital Belgrade after his deportation from Australian ended the world No. 1 tennis player’s hopes of playing in the Australian Open.

Djokovic travelled to Belgrade from Melbourne via Dubai after losing a court challenge on Sunday against the Australian government’s decision to cancel his visa on public health and order grounds.

Under Australian law, Djokovic can be banned from the country for three years, though Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews hasn’t ruled out an exemption. “Any application will be reviewed on its merits,” she said.

