Shane Warne died of ‘natural causes’ say Thai authorities as his children speak of ‘the best dad anyone could ask for’

By Jack Bantock, CNN

Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police said on Monday after releasing details of an autopsy on the Australian cricket great.

The 52-year-old died on the Thai island of Koh Samui on Friday of a “suspected heart attack”, his management company MPC Entertainment announced.

Following the results of an autopsy, deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said the death was of natural causes and that the family had accepted the findings, Reuters reported.

“Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law,” Kissana added.

Thai police, citing the late cricketer’s family, also told reporters over the weekend that Warne had experienced chest pain before his death and had asthma and heart issues, a Reuters dispatch said.

Warne’s body will now be moved to Australian consular officials ready for return to his family, who spoke out for the first time on Monday of their “never-ending nightmare” in the days since the cricket icon’s death.

“To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable,” his parents Keith and Brigitte Warne said, according to Australia’s Nine News, a CNN affiliate.

“Hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief.”

‘The best Dad anyone could ask for’

Warne is survived by his three children — daughters Brooke and Summer, and son Jackson — who all paid their own individual tributes to their father, published by multiple outlets.

“We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me!,” Brooke, 24, said.

“Well now I couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever.”

Summer and Jackson both reflected on “the best Dad anyone could ask for.”

“Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same,” added Jackson.

“But I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. You just wanted me to be happy, that’s it.

“So that’s what I’m going to do, try and be happy. I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could’ve asked for.”

Melbourne Stand to be renamed in Warne’s honor

Tributes have continued to pour in for arguably the sport’s greatest ever bowler, with Victoria’s minister for tourism and sport Martin Pakula announcing that a stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be named ‘the SK Warne Stand’ imminently, according to Sky Sports.

“I can think of no finer tribute to the greatest cricketer this state has produced than to rename the stand,” Pakula said.

“No matter whatever happens to that stand in the future whether it’s rebuilt, refurbished, renovated, it will remain the SK Warne Stand in perpetuity because his legend will live in perpetuity.”

Discussing the stand’s renaming, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting gave an emotional tribute to his long-time friend and teammate.

“He’ll be remembered as one of the all-time greats, but for a generation, every young kid wanted to be Shane Warne and wanted to bowl leg spin,” a tearful Ponting told Australia’s Seven News.

“Because he knew and touched so many people you can understand that the outpouring of emotion started amongst us [former teammates].

“Like most, I’ve been trying to stay away from them [messages] a little bit because I find it a little bit hard to get on the phone to some of the boys. It’s a pretty hard time.”

