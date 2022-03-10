MLB reaches labor agreement with players union and Opening Day is set for April 7



By Jacob Lev and David Close, CNN

Major League Baseball and the players union on Thursday reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, Commissioner Rob Manfred said at a news conference.

“I have to say I am genuinely thrilled to be able to say that Major League Baseball is back and we’re going to play 162 games,” Manfred said. “I do want start by apologizing to our fans. I know that the last few months have been difficult.”

Spring training camps should open Sunday, ending a nearly 100-day lockout, a source familiar with the negotiations said. The source said Opening Day is set for April 7.

The deal was agreed to by the Major League Baseball Players Association’s executive board, which comprises 30 player representatives and eight executive subcommittee members.

The prior collective bargaining agreement — which determines players’ terms and conditions of employment — expired in December and owners of the league’s 30 franchises then locked out players.

That kept players off team property and no teams or players were allowed to sign new contracts or conduct trades.

At issue were disagreements over how to distribute an estimated $11 billion in annual revenue. Owners have said they have been battered by shrinking attendance, and players — particularly those who are not among the stars of the league — have seen salaries decline in recent years.

Players were ecstatic about reaching a deal. Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland tweeted: “Currently unlocking every door/device/car in my house just to celebrate. Baseball is back.”

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett celebrated the impending end of the lockout, writing on Twitter: “Let’s play ball. Finally”.

The MLB schedule comprises 162 games with the season originally scheduled to begin March 31. But with previous negotiations unable to reach a deal, Opening Day was twice moved back — to April 7 and to April 14 — with four series of games canceled.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

