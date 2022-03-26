Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors NBA game will resume without fans after suspension due to fire

By Jacob Lev, CNN

Saturday night’s NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors that was suspended following a fire at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena is expected to “resume soon,” fire officials said.

“Toronto Fire Services is executing our incident management plan at this time and expect the game will resume soon in a safe manner as a result,” the Toronto Fire Service wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to fans for your orderly evacuation and for your patience as we deal with this incident,” it added.

The game will resume without any fans in the building, according to the Bally Sports Indiana broadcast.

The fire service had said earlier it was on scene to mitigate “a fire that started in audio speakers over the game floor.”

Toronto’s public address announcer asked all fans to evacuate the building and added there was “no threat to public safety,” with 4:05 left in the second quarter.

The Raptors were up 66-38.

There were no reported injuries, according to the Toronto Police Operations.

