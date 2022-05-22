Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two at dramatic Spanish Grand Prix to leapfrog Charles Leclerc in F1 title fight

By Jack Bantock, CNN

Max Verstappen took advantage of Charles Leclerc’s retirement to go top of the the drivers’ standings after the Dutchman’s third consecutive victory led Red Bull to a dream one-two at the Spanish Grand Prix.

As temperatures reached 36C (97F) on a scorching afternoon at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, reigning world champion Verstappen turned up the heat in the title fight to leapfrog Leclerc and go six points ahead of the Ferrari driver.

Having been instructed to let Red Bull teammate pass with 15 laps remaining, Checo Perez duly obliged, allowing Vertsappen to cruise home and triumph once again after successive victories at Imola and the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Mercedes’ George Russell finished third to round off the podium, the Englishman continuing an excellent personal season despite difficulties for his team.

More to follow.

