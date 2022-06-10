Shohei Ohtani’s pitching and bat help Los Angeles Angels end 14-game losing run

By CNN Sport staff

Led by Shohei Ohtani’s pitching and bat, the Los Angeles Angels ended a 14-game losing streak as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Thursday.

Ohtani put the Halos on top at Angel Stadium with a two-run home run in the fifth inning, and they never relinquished the lead.

He also was credited for the win after pitching seven innings, giving up one run on four hits, walking two and striking out six.

“I had a couple chances to stop the losing streak on the mound, but I wasn’t able to do that,” Ohtani said through an interpreter, according to MLB.com. “I was glad to be able to do it today.”

The Angels’ losing streak was the longest in franchise history, and also the longest for a team with a reigning MVP — Ohtani — on its roster.

The win against the Red Sox came two days after the team relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as manager, with Phil Nevin named as interim manager in his place.

“I think everybody exhaled, took a deep breath,” Nevin said of his team’s relief at ending the losing run.

“They’ve come every day expecting to win, it’s been the same attitude, it’s been the same atmosphere in the clubhouse, it really has.

“And when you come in after the game, you see the pain on their faces, and I know it’s hurting them … These last two weeks were painful for them, painful for everybody.”

The Angels will hope to extend their winning luck on Friday night against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

