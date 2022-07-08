USWNT qualifies for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

By Issy Ronald, CNN

On July 7, 2019, the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) won a record fourth World Cup title, confirming its dominance over the women’s game.

Three years later, on July 7, 2022, the USA took its first step to defending its title by sealing a place at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A 5-0 victory against Jamaica at the Concaf W Championship Thursday, combined with Haiti’s 3-0 win over Mexico in the second game of the day, secured USWNT’s progress.

The top-two teams from each group at this tournament will qualify for the World Cup and the USA has guaranteed that it will finish in one of these places.

It currently sits atop its group, ahead of Haiti, Jamaica, and Mexico, following two victories from its opening two games.

Dominant force

Since the first Women’s World Cup in 1991, the USA has won four tournaments, finished second in one and third in three, consistently proving itself as the world’s best team.

As well as its established stars, such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe — who was receiving the Medal of Freedom and unavailable for selection — this latest iteration of the USWNT contains many young players.

Against Jamaica, 21-year-old Sophia Smith opened the scoring with two goals inside the opening eight minutes while 20-year-old Trinity Rodman completed the rout with the team’s fifth goal, becoming the youngest USWNT scorer in World Cup or Olympic qualifying since 2008.

“Obviously, being a young player on this team, it can be a little bit intimidating, but I think I’ve found my confidence and I’ve just felt I can be myself on the field,” Smith said, according to ESPN.

“That’s just what I’ve been doing and my team has been super supportive of that.”

The winner of the Concacaf W Championship will automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the USWNT will hoping to win gold after settling for bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

“2023 bound baby! We want 2024 too so we have some work to do these next games. Next up: USA v MEX July 11,” Morgan tweeted after the game.

The second and third place finishers of the Concacaf W Championship will playoff next year for the region’s final Olympic spot.

