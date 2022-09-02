Russell Wilson says he wants to finish his career with the Denver Broncos after signing five-year extension

By Ben Church, CNN

Russell Wilson has signed a five-year extension to his current contract with the Denver Broncos and says he wants to finish his career at the franchise.

After signing the extension, which is reportedly worth $245 million, the 33-year-old quarterback is contracted to the Broncos through to 2028.

“It’s not really about me, it’s about being surrounded by guys who want to put the work in every single day and the dedication to it,” Wilson told reporters.

“I want to be here for a long time, I believe this is a marriage and I want to be here for a long time. My goal is to be able to finish my career here.”

After being a third-round pick for the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson guided the franchise into eight postseasons during his decade in the Pacific Northwest.

His success included two Super Bowl appearances and one championship win in 2014.

In March, Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos in an exchange that sent shockwaves through the sport.

The deal included two first-round draft picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

The nine-time Pro-Bowler, though, has consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in the league and sits 15th in the all-time list of passing touchdowns with 292.

He has also started in all but three of 177 possible games since his NFL career began.

“In just a few short months with the Broncos, Russell has already had a dramatic effect on this organization both on and off the field,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said in a statement.

“His leadership, work-ethic and championship mentality have helped elevate our team in partnership with Coach Hackett, his teammates and the staff.”

Wilson and the Broncos will open the new season against his former team in Seattle on September 13.

