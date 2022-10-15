Manchester United player Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, police say

By Allegra Goodwin, CNN

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, England’s Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed Saturday.

“Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behavior, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman,” GMP told CNN in a statement.

GMP said Greenwood was arrested earlier on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the north west branch of the country’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Janet Potter, said in an earlier statement that the CPS had authorized GMP to charge the striker, adding that all three counts related to the same complainant.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police,” Potter added.

Greenwood’s first court appearance will take place on October 17 at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court.

The club suspended Greenwood earlier this year pending the results of an investigation and on Saturday said the player remains suspended.

“Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service,” the club said in a statement on Saturday.

“He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.”

Greenwood has not appeared for the English Premier League side since being suspended in January after allegations of domestic violence emerged against the 21-year-old England player.

CNN has reached out to Greenwood’s representatives for comment.

