Actor Ryan Reynolds interested in buying NHL’s Ottawa Senators

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League (NHL).

“I am trying to (buy the Senators),” Reynolds told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “It’s very expensive, so I need a partner with really deep pockets.

“It’s called a consortium, when you form a group together to buy an entity and it’s such a fancy way of saying, ‘I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy,’ and if that doesn’t work out, I’ll buy a US senator which anyone can afford.”

On Friday, the franchise announced “a process has been initiated for the sale” of the club.

“This was a necessary and prudent step to connect with those deeply interested parties who can show us what their vision is for the future of the team,” Senators chairman and governor Sheldon Plener said in the Friday statement.

“A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa.”

Former long-time owner Eugene Melnyk died “peacefully” after an illness, his family and team announced in March.

Reynolds was born in Vancouver but spent time in Ottawa.

“I grew up in Vancouver which has my heart always, but I also grew up in Ottawa, Canada, as I spent a long time in Vanier, which is a little town right inside Ottawa,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds currently co-owns Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football club in England’s fifth tier, with Rob McElhenney, the creator of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The Senators are currently last place in the Atlantic Division, sitting at 4-7-0 on the year.

