Ice hockey star Evander Kane in ‘stable’ condition after opponent accidentally skates over his wrist

By Ben Church, CNN

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was rushed to the hospital after suffering a deep cut to his left wrist during his team’s win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury in the second period after he fell to the ice during a collision. In the resulting scramble for the puck, opponent Pat Maroon accidentally skated over Kane’s wrist and a pool of blood instantly formed on the ice.

A clearly concerned Kane immediately got up and rushed to the medical staff holding his wrist. He was later admitted to the hospital.

“After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening,” the Oilers said on Twitter shortly after the incident.

The Oilers went on to earn a hard-fought victory at the Amalie Arena in Florida, but the team’s thoughts were with Kane after the game.

“First and foremost, everyone on our team, everyone in our organization […] are thinking about Evander Kane,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft told reporters.

“When an accident like that happens on the ice, that’s where our first thought is. It’s never fun to see one of your teammates in that kind of position.

“Shout out to the great medical staff that we have in our organization and people here at the arena who were quick to respond and to make sure he’s okay.

“The news that I’ve received so far, and it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot and he’s getting well taken care of.”

Players close to Kane looked shocked by the injury and many beckoned for medical staff to rush to his assistance.

“The medical staff were amazing and got him the help he needed right away, so we’re very thankful,” goaltender Jack Campbell told reporters.

According to NHL.com, Kane signed a four-year deal worth $20.5 million earlier this year. He currently has five goals and eight assists in 13 games this season.

