LeBron James passes Magic Johnson on NBA’s career assists list

LeBron James moved past Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list as the Los Angeles Lakers took a hard earned 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers great’s ninth assist in the game — which came in the fourth quarter, with James finding Anthony Davis for a three pointer on the right wing — saw him surpass Johnson’s 10,141.

With star forward Davis scoring 44 points, along with 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, and James adding 28 points, the Lakers managed to hold off the Bucks.

James finished the match with 11 assists in total, taking his tally to 10,144.

“It means a lot, obviously,” James said, of surpassing Johnson’s assists, according to NBA.com.

“The way Magic approached the game, it was very infectious. His teammates loved playing with him because of the joy he played with and the ability to pass the ball and get other guys involved. He was always excited about seeing his teammates be great. I always admired that in him.”

The 37-year-old is behind Mark Jackson (10,334), Steve Nash (10,335), Chris Paul (11,071), Jason Kidd (12,091) and former Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton, who tops the NBA’s career assists leaderboard with 15,806.

James is now creeping closer to the title of NBA all-time leading scorer, and is currently 936 career points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

