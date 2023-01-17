Australian Open: Novak Djokovic allays hamstring injury fears with straight sets win over Roberto Carballes Baena

By Matias Grez, CNN

Novak Djokovic dispelled any concerns that the lingering hamstring injury which has hampered him since last week would affect his performances at the Australian Open, as the world No. 5 battled past Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0 in the opening round in Melbourne.

It was certainly a stern opening test for Djokovic, as world No. 75 Carballés Baena proved a gritty and determined opponent for the opening two sets.

However, Djokovic eventually broke Carballés Baena’s resistance with a truly stunning third set of tennis to get his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title off to the best possible start.

Djokovic received a warm welcome from the crowd in Melbourne, as he had done last week during his victorious run at the Adelaide warmup event, in what was his first Australian Open appearance since the deportation debacle one year ago.

“Unbelievable atmosphere, thanks for staying this late everybody,” Djokovic said to huge applause and cheers in his post-match interview. “Also thank you for giving such a welcome and reception I could only dream of.

“I’m very happy I’m back in Australia and back here on the court where I’ve had the biggest success of my career. This court is the most special in my life.

“The more you win on a certain court, the more comfortable and confident you feel. That’s probably one of the reasons I’ve been fortunate enough to win a lot of matches on this court in the night session.

“If I have to choose one court and one condition, it would be night sessions on the Rod Laver Arena all day long.”

