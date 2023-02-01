Tom Brady announces retirement: ‘I’m retiring for good’

By Ben Church, CNN

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL.

“I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady, 45, said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also thanked his family, friends, teammates and competitors for their support during his illustrious career.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he said in the short video. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Brady had initially retired in February 2022, but the decision proved temporary as he returned for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, having led the New England Patriots to six Lombardi Trophies and the Bucs to one.

During his long career, the three-time league MVP has broken almost every passing record, including regular season passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). He has also amassed the most wins of any player in NFL history.

“The greatest ever,” the NFL tweeted on Wednesday.

Unrivaled career

Selected 199th overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft by the Patriots, Brady played 20 seasons in Foxborough.

He left New England as a free agent after the 2020 season and signed with the Bucs where he led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2021.

“Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege,” JJ Watt — one of the best defensive players of all time — tweeted Wednesday.

He added: “The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”

