Online petition for mother of Kelce brothers to perform coin toss at the Super Bowl gains traction

By Matias Grez, CNN

An NFL fan has started an online petition to allow the mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, Donna, to perform the coin toss ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

It is gaining significant traction ahead of the February 12 showdown, closing in on 35,000 signatures — which would make it one of the top petitions on Change.org — at the time of writing.

Donna is the first mother in NFL history to have two sons go head-to-head in the Super Bowl and has gained fame for the half-and-half top she’s been sporting, incorporating the colors of her sons’ two teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“What a great way to show the Super Proud mama some Amazing Appreciation and Love while giving her a once in a lifetime opportunity!!” the petition’s creator, Amber Smith, wrote.

Donna told the Today Show earlier this week: “They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is just going to be pure joy. We’re going to really enjoy this, have a great time.

“Obviously, there’s going to be somebody that’s going to go home heartbroken. They won’t have the bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is going to be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Both sons have already won the Super Bowl — Travis with the Chiefs in 2019 and Jason with the Eagles in 2017 — and regardless of the result in this year’s big game, their mother will be brimming with pride.

“I’ll just be so elated,” says Kelce. “Probably some tears. And it’ll just be a very, very emotional moment.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.