Arizona State Sun Devils celebrate reaching March Madness by jumping into swimming pool

There’s no better way to celebrate than going for a quick dip, as the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team displayed on Sunday evening.

The Sun Devils were handed the No. 11 seed in the West Region of March Madness on Selection Sunday, a moment which sparked jubilant celebrations between players, coaching staff and friends.

And it was capped off in style with a selection of those in attendance, lead by head coach Bobby Hurley, jumping in a swimming pool to commemorate the moment.

Still dressed in his clothing, Hurley took the plunge first before a few of his players joined him — the rest remained dry on the side of the pool.

It is the culmination of another successful season for the Sun Devils, having finished with a 22-12 record.

The organization finished the season tied for its most wins in the Hurley era, including 12 away from home.

It is the 17th time the program has made the finale to the men’s college basketball season, and the third under Hurley.

Arizona State will play the Nevada Wolfpack in the “First Four” — the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The “First Four” sees eight teams — the four-lowest seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams — playing in four games to decide the final spots of the 64-team bracket. The “at-large” teams face one another while the automatic qualifiers take on each other.

The winner would face No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs in Denver on Friday, March 17.

