During a regular appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his intention is to continue playing in the NFL — specifically for the New York Jets.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.