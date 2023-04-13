Sadio Mané removed from Bayern Munich squad for one match after ‘misconduct’ following Champions League defeat

By Matt Foster, CNN

Sadio Mané will not feature in the Bayern Munich squad for the team’s weekend game against Hoffenheim as a result of “misconduct” following Bayern’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City on Tuesday, according to a team statement.

BILD and Sky Germany both reported that Mané, 31, and teammate Leroy Sané argued in the dressing room after the loss, with the Senegalese forward striking Sané in the face.

CNN reached out to Bayern to confirm the reports but did not receive a response. Neither player has publicly commented on the incident.

Mané, a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2019 and two-time African Footballer of the Year, joined Bayern from the Merseyside club in June 2022.

Bayern currently sit atop the Bundesliga, German football’s top division, with a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund in second.

Its match against Hoffenheim takes place on Saturday, while the second leg of the Champions League tie against Manchester City takes place in Munich next Wednesday.

