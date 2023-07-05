Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt match at Wimbledon

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Two Just Stop Oil activists disrupted a match at Wimbledon on Wednesday after running onto Court 18 and sprinkling orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces on the playing surface.

Security was able to quickly usher one activist away while another, wearing a Just Stop Oil T-shirt, sat crossed legged on the court before finally being taken off.

Many in the crowd booed the activists as players Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro were forced to take their seats while ground staff cleared up the confetti.

“Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds,” Wimbledon tweeted after the incident.

The London Metropolitan police confirmed that a man and woman are now in custody.

Shortly after the activists ran onto the court, a rain delay caused the match to be temporarily suspended for a short while but play is now back underway.

Wimbledon is the latest sporting event to be targeted by the group. Last week, activists disrupted the first day of the second Ashes Test after spilling orange powder onto the outfield at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Protesters also interrupted the World Snooker Championships by climbing onto the table and throwing a bag of orange powder paint over the playing surface.

Just Stop Oil said the two activists at Wimbledon were “demanding that the UK government halts all new licences and consents for oil, gas and coal.”

In a statement published by Just Stop Oil, one of the protesters said: “Forget strawberries and cream, scientists are warning of impending food shortages, mass displacement and war.

“We are facing new pandemics, economic inflation and increasingly authoritarian governments who will attempt to crush civil unrest. This is a crisis and it needs a crisis response.

“I want a safe future, not just for my grandchildren but for all children around the world and the generations to come.”

