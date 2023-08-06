How to watch England, Nigeria, Australia and Denmark fight for a place in Women’s World Cup quarterfinals

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — With two of the quarterfinals already decided, attention now turns towards the other half of the draw where, on Monday, the fates of England, Nigeria, Australia and Denmark will be determined.

Both match-ups offer their own intriguing storylines. Can Nigeria upset European champion England and reach the quarterfinals for the first time? And can host nation Australia build on its emphatic victory against Canada, after it was unexpectedly defeated by Nigeria?

How to watch

In the US, matches will air on your local Fox channel – England will face Nigeria at 3:30am ET before Australia play Denmark at 6:30am ET. You can also stream matches by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

England v Nigeria

England’s World Cup campaign has been steadily building momentum – a cagey opening 1-0 victory against Haiti was followed by a 1-0 victory against Denmark and a 6-1 dismantling of China.

Remarkably, forward Lauren James has been involved in the three quarters of the Lionesses’ goals at the World Cup, accumulating a tournament high of six combined goals and assists, averaging one every 37 minutes.

The Lionesses’ performances in the group stage, particularly against China, confirmed their status as one of the favorites for the title as they continue their remarkable run of just one defeat in 35 matches under manager Sarina Wiegman, and will be buoyed by the potential return of key midfielder Keira Walsh from injury ahead of Monday’s game.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s victory over Australia was one of the standout upset results in the group stages and its forward Rasheedat Ajibade says that her team is confident of repeating another shock.

“We’ve seen a lot of surprises in this World Cup, it’s not about the name, it’s not about the players, it’s not about all of those things,” she told FIFA.

“Honestly, I respect every player on the England team but we have a lot of quality on our team and a lot of talent that poses threats. I’m focused on what we can do as a team and not what England want to do and at the end of the day it boils down to what we will do on the field.”

The two teams have played each other just once before at the Women’s World Cup back in 1995 when England won 3-2.

Australia v Denmark

The Matildas were staring down a group stage exit from their home World Cup before a must-win clash against the Olympic champion Canada, but they rallied and secured an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Against Denmark, they will be cheered on by a raucous home crowd who have enthusiastically embraced the tournament, and potentially welcome the return of captain and talisman Sam Kerr who has not yet played after sustaining a calf injury.

“Mentally we’re in a really good place,” Steph Catley, who has captained Australia at this tournament so far, told FIFA. “We take a lot of confidence from the Canada game and beating a team like that the way that we did. So, we’re just looking forward to getting out there again.”

It is a familiar match-up for both teams as they have faced each other three times in as many years, with Australia falling to defeat twice before beating Denmark 3-1 in October 2022.

Denmark will be seeking a first ever victory in a Women’s World Cup knockout match while Australia will be hoping to match its best ever performance at a World Cup and reach the quarterfinals.

“We have a pretty good defense, we have a player like Pernille (Harder), who can decide games,” Denmark’s coach Lars Sondergaard told FIFA. “I think we have a good chance, but we also know it’s going to be difficult, and we’re looking forward to the game.”

