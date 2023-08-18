Stefanos Tsitsipas complains about ‘a person imitating a bee’ during Western & Southern Open match

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — The atmosphere was buzzing for Stefanos Tsitsipas’ second-round match at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati – though more in an annoying way for the Greek tennis star.

Tsitsipas said that he was antagonized by a “person imitating a bee” in the seats behind him during his match against American Ben Shelton on Wednesday.

“It’s a buzz right before I serve,” Tsitsipas told the umpire after abandoning a serve mid-action.

The world No. 4 then went to have a word with the spectator himself before returning to speak with the umpire.

“It’s never happened in my career,” he said. “I know they’re supporting the other [player] … It’s the lady over there, I want her out.”

Tsitsipas, to his credit, managed to stay calm throughout the various exchanges and went on to defeat the 20-year-old Shelton 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2).

However, he then lost 6-3 6-4 against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the third round on Thursday, ending his bid to win a first title in Cincinnati having reached the final last year.

The Western & Southern Open is staged each year ahead of the US Open, which gets underway on August 28 and runs until September 9.

