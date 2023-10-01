Calgary Flames executive Chris Snow dead at 42 following battle with ALS

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow died on Saturday following his battle with ALS, his wife Kelsie Snow announced. He was 42 years old.

“Today we hugged Chris for the last time and said goodbye as he went to give four people the gift of life by donating his kidneys, liver and lungs,” his wife posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are deeply broken and deeply proud. In life and death, Chris never stopped giving. We walk forward with his light guiding us.”

Snow was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2019 and was originally given one year to live, according to the team. After making his diagnosis public in January 2020, the Snow family started fundraising efforts towards the fight against the progressive neuromuscular disease, with the Snowy Strong campaign raising more than $575,00 to support research and new treatments, according to the Flames.

“Chris was my friend. He taught us all so much by how he confronted ALS with grace, positivity, and hope. Chris never complained or ever showed us that he had a bad day, and while there may have been many, he continued to perform his job to a very high standard,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement.

“Through his journey Chris became a true inspiration for all who knew him and an incredible advocate for everyone affected by ALS. He fought with courage and determination for every day he had with Kelsie, Cohen and Willa, making countless memories with them over these past five years.”

“We will never replace a person like Chris; we simply pay tribute to him by moving forward with the same passion that he brought to his life each day.”

Snow’s death comes less than a week since his wife Kelsie announced that he had become “unresponsive” and had gone into cardiac arrest, which caused a catastrophic brain injury. She added that doctors did not expect him to wake up.

“The National Hockey League family is deeply saddened by the passing of Calgary Flames Assistant General Manager Chris Snow, a remarkable man whose courageous and relentless battle with ALS has been an inspiration to so many,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

“An innovative student of our game with an expertise in data analysis, Chris supervised the creation and build out of the Flames’ analytics department and was influential in all facets of the Club’s Hockey Operations decision-making. First and foremost, however, he was a beloved husband to Kelsie, a devoted dad to Cohen and Willa, and a friend to everyone in hockey fortunate enough to have met him.”

“The Snows’ willingness to share the trials and triumphs of Chris’s lengthy ALS journey has inspired so many and profoundly increased awareness of the need to find a cure for this debilitating disease. The NHL sends its most sincere condolences to the Snow family, the Calgary Flames organization and all who were touched by this special person.”

Snow was hired by the Flames as director of video and statistical analysis in 2011, and was later promoted to his role as assistant general manager in 2019, according to the team.

Prior to his time with the Flames, Snow was a sports reporter for the Boston Globe, where he covered the Boston Red Sox, and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, where he covered the Minnesota Wild.

Following his time as a journalist, Snow worked as a director of hockey operations for the Wild from 2006 through 2010.

He is survived by his wife Kelsie, his son Cohen, and his daughter Willa.

