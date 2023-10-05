Kelce brothers say that the NFL is ‘overdoing’ promotion of Taylor Swift’s attendance at Chiefs games

By David Close and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — As fans’ interest in the apparent romance between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and superstar musician Taylor Swift shows few signs of abating, Kelce and his brother Travis agree that the NFL is “overdoing it a little bit” on social media.

Kelce and Swift have not confirmed that they’re dating, but the singer has been seen cheering on the Chiefs star during his past two games.

When speaking with his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, on the pair’s New Heights podcast on Wednesday, Travis said: “I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time…”

At that point, Jason cut in and said, “I think they’re overdoing it,” to which Travis agreed, adding, “They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation, [but] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

The NFL defended the way its social media platforms increased the exposure of the Swift-Kelce narrative – including at least six posts on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” it said.

Swift’s first attendance at a game brought a 400% spike in sales for Kelce’s Chiefs jersey, according to sports retailer Fanatics, and TV ratings were the “highest among female demographics across” various age groups, Variety reported.

She was seen sitting next to the Kelce brothers’ mom, Donna, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on September 24, before also watching from the stands at MetLife Stadium as the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets on Sunday.

