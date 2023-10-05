The football jersey Tom Brady wore on his final game is headed to auction, where it could sell for a record $2.5 million

By Sharif Paget, CNN

(CNN) — The jersey Tom Brady wore in the last game of his 23-season career is heading to auction in Las Vegas next month, where it could fetch as much as $2.5 million.

If snagged at that price, it would be the most valuable football jersey sold at an auction.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers No. 12 jersey will be featured in an auction held by RM Sotheby’s and Wynn Las Vegas in association with Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 17, according to auction organizers. Its listed price range is between $1.5 million and $2.5 million.

The jersey San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana wore in Super Bowl XIX and Super Bowl XXIII currently holds the football jersey record, selling for $1,212,000 in March, according to Goldin Auctions.

Brady’s final-game attire is in excellent condition, consistent with game use, and has visible grass stains and field marks, the statement said.

Brady, then 45, donned the jersey on January 16 against the Dallas Cowboys in a wildcard playoff game, which the Bucs lost 31-14. The next month, Brady announced his official retirement from the NFL.

Many consider Brady to be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. He’s won seven Super Bowls, played in 15 Pro Bowls and retired in February as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He also amassed the most wins of any player in NFL history (251).

“There are only a few athletes who are universally accepted as the greatest in their sport: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Muhammed Ali, Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth—and Tom Brady,” the statement said.

