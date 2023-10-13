Spectacular bicycle kick ends Brazil’s remarkable home winning streak as Venezuela earns shock draw in World Cup qualifying

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Eduard Bello’s audacious bicycle kick earned Venezuela a shock draw against Brazil in World Cup qualifying, ending the Seleção’s remarkable home winning streak.

Brazil hadn’t failed to win a home World Cup qualifier since drawing 2-2 against Uruguay in March 2016, but Bello’s stunning strike with just five minutes remaining earned Venezuela a famous point.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães finally broke the stubborn Venezuelan defense in the 50th minute, heading home at the near post from Neymar’s corner.

Brazil had numerous chances to extend the lead and eventually put the ball in the net for a second time with 20 minutes remaining, but Vinícius Jr.’s effort was ruled out for offside.

With time running out and a Brazil victory looking increasingly inevitable, Bello turned Jefferson Savarino’s rather average cross into a perfect one, contorting his body to divert the ball past a static Ederson.

The goal sparked wild scenes as the Venezuela benched emptied onto the pitch to celebrate with hero Bello, who went viral in 2018 for proposing to his girlfriend in the stands mid-match after scoring a goal.

The draw means that only Uruguay – which has picked up three qualifying draws in Brazil – has a better record than Venezuela away to the five-time world champion, with the Vinotinto, Colombia, Paraguay and Bolivia all earning two draws.

Argentina and Peru have only managed a draw each, while Ecuador and Chile have lost every World Cup qualifier they have played in Brazil.

The Seleção has still never lost a home World Cup qualifier, in what must be one of the most impressive records in all of sport.

However, the draw drops Brazil into second place behind Argentina after the Albiceleste maintained its 100% record so far with a 1-0 win over Paraguay.

Elsewhere, Darwin Núñez’s stoppage time penalty earned Uruguay a 2-2 draw away to Colombia, Chile earned its first win with a 2-0 victory at home to Peru and Ecuador picked up a huge 2-1 win in the altitude of La Paz, Bolivia, thanks to Kevin Rodríguez’s 96th minute strike.

