LeBron James announces upcoming release of another children’s book

(CNN) — NBA superstar LeBron James is set to release another children’s book next year.

The picture book called “I Am More Than” will be available on April 2, 2024, according to HarperCollins Publishers.

The book sees the four-time NBA champion and illustrator Niña Mata combine again following their 2020 release, “I Promise.”

“I AM MORE THAN is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you’re capable of, which no one else can define for you,” James said in a Thursday press release. “I hope everyone that reads it feels inspired to be ‘more than’ in everything they do.”

The book’s colorful cover shows three smiling children in a joyful mood holding up the book’s title.

“With this next book, we want to continue inspiring kids everywhere to keep dreaming big and not let anything hold them back,” James continued.

The press release said that the book is an “empowering and inspirational picture book that shows young readers they are more than one label, trait, or interest – that they can do anything they set their minds to.”

Luana Horry, the book’s executive editor, said the book “will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of leaders to be all that they dream to be … and more.”

James’ debut book, “I Promise,” became a No. 1 New York Times bestselling picture book.

The Los Angeles Lakers and James open their 2023-24 NBA season on Tuesday, October 24, against the reigning champion Nuggets in Denver.

The game will be broadcast in the US on TNT. CNN and TNT share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last season.

In 2020, HarperCollins Publishers announced a two-book deal with James’ foundation.

