NCAA investigating University of Michigan football over sign-stealing allegations

(CNN) — The NCAA is investigating the University of Michigan football team for alleged sign-stealing, the school and the Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday.

‘Sign-stealing,’ the practice of gathering information on the signs a team uses to call offensive and defensive plays, is technically not prohibited under NCAA rules unless electronic communication is intercepted in-game. However, in-person scouting is explicitly outlawed by the rule book.

NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1 states: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.”

Both the university and the Big Ten Conference were notified of the investigation on Wednesday, according to a statement released on Thursday by the conference.

“The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation,” the statement continued.

The Conference also noted that it had informed Michigan State University (MSU), Michigan’s traditional rivals who play the against the Wolverines on Saturday, and other future opponents on the matter.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh denied the program has illegaly stolen signals, adding that he and his coaching staff will fully cooperate with the investigation into the matter.

“I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against the NCAA rules,” Harbaugh said. “No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules.”

The NCAA reportedly approached Michigan State University on Wednesday, with what it described as “credible evidence” the Wolverines have stolen signs from opposing school coaches this season.

The league declined to comment on the specific investigation but said it “will continue to collaborate with member schools and conferences on any possible issues that could impact fair competition.”

Ahead of Saturday’s clash for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, MSU football interim president Teresa Woodruff also released a statement in response to the investigation.

“We are chagrined by the news of the NCAA investigation and we echo the Big Ten Conference’s commitment to integrity,” she said. “The allegations are concerning, but will be handled through the NCAA’s processes.

“MSU has no further comment on that matter. The university is focused on supporting our own team and preparing campus for a safe game-day environment.”

