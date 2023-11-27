Carolina Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich after 1-10 start to first season

(CNN) — Frank Reich’s time as head coach of the Carolina Panthers did not last long.

On Monday, the Panthers announced Reich’s termination after the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start to the season.

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers,” team owner David Tepper said in a statement.

“I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as interim head coach, while senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over calling plays, Tepper’s statement said.

This is the second year in a row the Panthers have fired their head coach mid-season. Last year, the Panthers fired then-head coach Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season after two-plus years with Carolina.

Reich was in his first season as Panthers head coach after replacing Rhule.

His 11-game stint as Carolina’s head coach before being fired was an even shorter duration than when Urban Meyer was fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 after 13 games in his lone season at the helm.

