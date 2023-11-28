Cristiano Ronaldo asks referee to overturn penalty decision given to him during Asian Champions League game

(CNN) — Cristiano Ronaldo told a referee to overturn a penalty awarded in his favor during Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League game against Persepolis.

The act of sportsmanship occurred in the second minute of Monday’s match as Ronaldo was brought down in the box, prompting referee Ma Ning to award a penalty to the home side.

But the Portuguese star approached the referee and argued that the decision should be reversed. Ma subsequently went to the pitch-side monitor and ruled out the decision.

The game ultimately finished 0-0 after Al-Nassr’s Ali Lajami was red carded early in the first half for a late challenge on Milad Sarlak.

From then on, the Iranian side looked the more likely to find a winner in Riyadh, ending the game with 12 shots to Al-Nassr’s six.

Ronaldo did have a chance to add to his three Asian Champions League goals this season early in the second half, but he fired a shot just wide of the post.

However, a draw was enough for Al-Nassr to reach the knockout stages of the competition with the Saudi Arabian side winning all of its first four games.

Persepolis, meanwhile, will be hoping to finish as one of the best runners-up in order to qualify for the knockouts.

