Las Vegas Raiders score a franchise-record points haul as they demolish Los Angeles Chargers

(CNN) — What a difference four days makes in the NFL.

After losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a game totally devoid of offensive prowess, the Las Vegas Raiders put up 47 first-half points on their way to a 63-12 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Led by rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, the Raiders scored on their first drive of game after running back Zamir White muscled into the end zone for a one-yard rushing touchdown.

This snapped a dry scoring streak for Las Vegas, having not scored a touchdown since the second quarter of their Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After ending their drought, the floodgates opened at Allegiant Stadium as Las Vegas scored practically every type of touchdown against a hapless Chargers defense.

Deep throws, a pick-six, long runs off of direct snaps, fumble returns, a trick play featuring a throw from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers – you name it, the Raiders scored it.

All 63 of the Raiders’ points came as a result of touchdowns, with neither side kicking a field goal during the game.

It was a franchise record for points scored by the Raiders, and a franchise worst for points allowed by the Chargers, per NFL.com.

Las Vegas’ massive points haul was only nine off the NFL record of 72. It’s also only the second game this century that saw one team notch so many points in a single game, after the Miami Dolphins rained in 70 points on the Denver Broncos earlier this year.

“Just super proud of our guys for executing well,” O’Connell said after the game. “I think we were almost spared to have a short week here, so we couldn’t really think about what happened (on Sunday), we had to move on.

“Every phase did a really good job, and it was fun to watch and really fun to be a part of.”

O’Connell was 20-for-34 on passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. The Raiders were also buoyed by an impressive performance by White, who was starting in place of the injured Josh Jacobs. The 24-year-old had never had more than five touches in a game prior to Thursday’s matchup but had 17 carries for 69 yards and score.

As for the Chargers, their season has fallen off a cliff. Star quarterback Justin Herbert was ruled out for the remainder of the season on Tuesday after fracturing his right index finger against the Broncos on Sunday.

Replacement QB Easton Stick, making only the third appearance of his NFL career despite being drafted in 2019, struggled to get LA’s offense going and turned the ball over three times with two fumbles and an interception.

Stick did muster 257 yards of passing offense though and threw for three touchdowns in his first NFL start, including a highlight connection with Joshua Palmer that went for 79 yards.

However, the Chargers now sit at 5-9 on the season with any postseason aspirations firmly flattened and questions being asked about head coach Brandon Staley’s future.

“This was just a really bad game in the NFL where nothing goes right, everything goes wrong,” Staley said after the game.

When asked if he expects to be the head coach going forward, Staley replied: “I don’t know that.”

He took “full responsibility” for Thursday’s result but told reporters that he deserves to keep his job.

“I know what I’ve done for three years, I know what I’ve put into this, I know where we’re capable of going. I know what kind of coach I am,” he said. “I believe in myself.”

LA now turns its attention to the Buffalo Bills on Week 16 Sunday, while the Raiders, now 6-8, have a chance at revenge against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.