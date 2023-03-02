Out & About: Nice pics of a nice place
This week's pictures are extraordinary! Thanks for sending them in to us. We love seeing them each Thursday! Any day, actually - you can submit them from the Share tab!
This week's pictures are extraordinary! Thanks for sending them in to us. We love seeing them each Thursday! Any day, actually - you can submit them from the Share tab!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.