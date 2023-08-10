Out & About: The eagles have landed
America's bird is our featured photo friend this week. Send us your fine scenes from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM - thanks!
America's bird is our featured photo friend this week. Send us your fine scenes from the Share tab at KTVZ.COM - thanks!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.