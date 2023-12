You can't wrap a sunset in a box or exchange a bird, but the holidays are a great time to share nature's gift with a fine photo, as our viewers do all year long for our Out & About segment. Visit our Share tab if you have some worth sharing!

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.