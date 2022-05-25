Best Emmy-nominated shows of all time
Ruby’s Tuna
Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, and Nick Mohammed in a scene from ‘Ted Lasso’.
Home Box Office (HBO)
#50. Six Feet Under
Group of actors seated in a scene from ‘Six Feet Under.’
Two Brothers Pictures
#49. Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge looks over her shoulder in a scene from ‘Fleabag.’
British Sky Broadcasting
#48. Battlestar Galactica
Two actors in a scene from Battlestar Galactica.
Home Box Office (HBO)
#47. Rome
A group of actors in a scene from ‘Rome’.
Left Bank Pictures
#46. The Crown
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from ‘The Crown’.
Carnival Film & Television
#45. Downton Abbey
Maggie Smith in a scene from ‘Downton Abbey’.
AMC
#44. Mad Men
Cast of ‘Mad Men’ in a publicity still.
20th Century Fox Television
#43. Arrested Development
Jason Bateman and Will Arnett in a scene from ‘Arrested Development.’
Comedy Central
#42. South Park
A scene from the animated series ‘South Park.’
Amazon Studios
#41. The Boys
Cast of ‘The Boys’ in a publicity still.
20th Century Fox Television
#40. The Simpsons
A scene from the animated series ‘The Simpsons.’
Fairview Entertainment
#39. The Mandalorian
Three actors pose in a scene from ‘The Mandalorian.’
Heel & Toe Films
#38. House
Actor Hugh Laurie in a scene from ‘House.’
Netflix
#37. House of Cards
Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in a scene from ‘House of Cards.’
Showtime Networks
#36. Dexter
Michael C. Hall in a scene from ‘Dexter.’
Netflix
#35. Stranger Things
Cast of ‘Stranger Things’ in an episode from the series.
Vice Media
#34. Vice
Isobel Yeung in an episode of ‘Vice.’
Henson Associates
#33. The Storyteller
John Hurt with Brian Henson in dog costume in a scene from ‘The Storyteller.’
ESPN
#32. 30 for 30
Deion Sanders in an episode of ‘30 for 30.’
CNN
#31. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Anthony Bourdain in an episode of ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.’
Comedy Central
#30. Chappelle’s Show
Dave Chappelle in an episode of ‘Chappelle’s Show.’
Home Box Office (HBO)
#29. Curb Your Enthusiasm
Larry David in an episode of ‘Curb your Enthusiasm.’
Home Box Office (HBO)
#28. Succession
Brian Cox in an episode of ‘Succession.’
Apatow Productions
#27. Freaks and Geeks
Samm Levine and Martin Starr in an episode of ‘Freaks and Geeks.’
Tornante Company
#26. BoJack Horseman
A scene from the animated series ‘Gravity Falls.’
#25. Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammed in a scene from ‘Ted Lasso.’
Lynch/Frost Productions
#24. Twin Peaks
Sherilyn Fenn and Kyle MacLachlan in a scene from ‘Twin Peaks.’
3 Arts Entertainment
#23. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Members of the cast of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia’ in a scene from the show.
Netflix
#22. Narcos
Wagner Moura sits on a swing in a scene from ‘Narcos.’
AMC Network Entertainment LLC
#21. Better Call Saul
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill in an episode of ‘Better Call Saul.’
Netflix
#20. Black Mirror
Bryce Dallas Howard in an episode of ‘Black Mirror.’
John Wells Productions
#19. The West Wing
Martin Sheen in a scene from ‘The West Wing.’
Home Box Office (HBO)
#18. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
John Oliver in an episode of ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’
Disney Television Animation
#17. Gravity Falls
A scene from the animated series ‘Gravity Falls.’
Castle Rock Entertainment
#16. Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld in a episode of ‘Seinfeld.’
MGM Television
#15. Fargo
Two actors in a scene from ‘Fargo.’
Home Box Office (HBO)
#14. True Detective
Stephen Dorff and Mahershala Ali in a scene from ‘True Detective.’
Warner Bros. Television // Getty Images
#13. Friends
The cast of ‘Friends’ in an episode of the show.
No Seriously Productions
#12. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Leah Remini in an episode of ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.’
Warner Bros. Animation
#11. Batman: The Animated Series
An illustration of the comic character ‘Batman.’
20th Century Fox Television
#10. Firefly
Three actors in an episode of ‘Firefly.’
NBC Universal Television
#9. The Office
Steve Carell seated at desk in a publicity still for ‘The Office.’
CBS Television Network
#8. The Twilight Zone
Actors in an episode of ‘The Twilight Zone.’
Hartswood Films
#7. Sherlock
The cast of ‘Sherlock’ in a publicity still.
Home Box Office (HBO)
#6. The Sopranos
Members of the cast of ‘The Sopranos’ in a publicity still.
Harmonius Claptrap
#5. Rick and Morty
A scene from the animated series ‘Rick and Morty.’
Home Box Office (HBO)
#4. Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from ‘Game of Thrones.’
Nickelodeon Animation Studios
#3. Avatar: The Last Airbender
A scene from the animated series ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’
Home Box Office (HBO)
#2. The Wire
Idris Elba, Wood Harris, and Michael Kostroff in a scene from ‘The Wire.’
High Bridge Productions
#1. Breaking Bad
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in a scene from ‘Breaking Bad.’
