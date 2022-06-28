15 films shot on at least three continents
Warner Bros. Pictures
Rebecca Ferguson and Timothee Chalet in a scene from ‘Dune’
Horizon Pictures (II)
Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Anthony Quinn, Peter O’Toole, and Omar Sharif in a scene from ‘Lawrence of Arabia’
MGM
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
Roger Moore and Barbara Bach in a scene from ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’
Argos Films
Sans Soleil (1983)
Close up of a face with red light from the film ‘Sans Soleil’
Paramount Pictures
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Sean Connery and Harrison Ford in a scene from ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’
40 Acres and a Mule Productions
Malcolm X (1992)
Denzel Washington in a scene from ‘Malcom X’
Dreamworks LLC
Gladiator (2000)
Russell Crowe in a scene from ‘Gladiator’
Galatee Films
Winged Migration (2001)
Three birds near water in a scene from ‘Winged Migration’
Universal Pictures
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried embrace in a scene from ‘Mamma Mia!’
Warner Bros Studios
Contagion (2011)
Jennifer Ehle in a scene from ‘Contagion’
Bali Film Center
Samsara (2011)
Two Tibetan monks with musical instruments looking across a landscape
Warner Bros. Pictures
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Christian Bale as Batman in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Prometheus (2012)
Michael Fassbender holds a glowing orb in a scene from ‘Prometheus’
Sony Pictures Classics
Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
Tilda Swinton on an airplane with sunglasses in a scene from ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’
Paramount Pictures
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)
Tom Cruise running on rooftop in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’
Warner Bros. Pictures
Dune (2021)
Rebecca Ferguson and Timothee Chalet in a scene from ‘Dune’
