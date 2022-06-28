Best comedy movies of all time
RKO Radio Pictures
Komplizen Film
#50. Toni Erdmann (2016)
An older man with gray hair has messy clown makeup on his face.
Tokuma Japan Communications
#49. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
Kids sleeping on a round creature in the woods.
Ealing Studios
#48. The Ladykillers (1955)
3 men with musical instruments in a house.
MGM
#47. The Band Wagon (1953)
3 adults dressed in white baby gowns and bonnets sit in high chairs.
CBS Films
#46. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
A man rides the subway holding a cat.
IAC Films
#45. Lady Bird (2017)
Two girls stare, one with a pink cast on her arm and both wearing school uniforms.
Romaine Film Corporation
#44. To Be or Not to Be (1942)
On a stage are German soldiers and an actress in a gown.
Columbia Pictures Corporation
#43. It Happened One Night (1934)
A man and woman look into each other’s eyes.
Studio 37
#42. The Artist (2011)
Black and white image of a man and woman dancing onstage during the silent era.
Warner Bros.
#41. To Have and Have Not (1944)
Black and white image of two men with fishing hats on talk with a blonde woman in next to a piano.
Astralwerks
#40. Being John Malkovich (1999)
A group of people sit at a couch behind a woman who is holding a monkey.
Les Armateurs
#39. The Triplets of Belleville (2003)
A cartoon of a man getting a shave at the barbershop.
Blueprint Pictures
#38. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)
A woman in a gray jumpsuit gets in the face of a policeman.
Fox Searchlight Pictures
#37. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Hotel employees dressed in colorful suits look over a guest book at reception.
Oslo Pictures
#36. The Worst Person in the World (2021)
A young woman sits resting her head in her hand.
Orion Pictures
#35. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
A man and woman walk down the street talking.
Columbia Pictures
#34. Almost Famous (2000)
A young woman in a furry coat laughs and points with a boy next to her.
RKO Radio Pictures
#33. Bringing Up Baby (1938)
A woman smokes a cigarette while talking to a man behind bars.
RKO Radio Pictures
#32. Top Hat (1935)
Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers look at each other sideways while both are dressed to the nines.
MGM
#31. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
A family sits in the living room in their nightclothes with Judy Garland in a red gown in the center.
Fox Searchlight Pictures
#30. Sideways (2004)
Two men hold up wine glasses at a tasting.
SPE
#29. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Cartoon image of spider man swinging through the city.
Pixar Animation Studios
#28. Up (2009)
A house being held up by balloons floating through the sky.
Charles Chaplin Productions
#27. The Circus (1928)
A clown talks with a ballerina and Charlie Chaplin.
Channel Four Films
#26. Secrets & Lies (1996)
Two women look through an old dilapidated sructure outside.
Spinal Tap Prod.
#25. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
A hair band poses making faces for the camera.
Greenwich Film Productions
#24. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972)
A group of people sit at a dinner table while a red theater curtain opens around them revealing an audience.
Paramount Pictures
#23. Duck Soup (1933)
The three Marx brothers at a desk, one on the phone, one looking under and the other on top of the desk smoking a cigar.
Crossbow Productions
#22. The Producers (1967)
Three men at a table wearing viking helmets and holding candles.
Universal Pictures
#21. American Graffiti (1973)
Two boys talk in front of a colorful diner.
Bitter Films
#20. It’s Such a Beautiful Day (2012)
Cartoon of stick figure leaning on a stump.
Pixar Animation Studios
#19. Finding Nemo (2003)
Fish and turtles looking frightened at each other.
Jack Rollins & Charles H. Joffe Productions
#18. Annie Hall (1977)
Woody Allen and Diane Keaton chat on a rooftop
Walter Shenson Films
#17. A Hard Day’s Night (1964)
Black and white image of The Beatles running from the police.
Python (Monty) Pictures
#16. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
Two knights sitting on a park bench, one reading the paper and the other smoking a pipe.
Paramount Pictures
#15. The Lady Eve (1941)
A woman leaning over a chair pressed againsta a man’s face.
ABC Entertainment
#14. Nashville (1975)
People decorate a woman’s hospital room in all yellow.
Pixar Animation Studios
#13. Toy Story 3 (2010)
Cartoon image of Woody the cowboy peaking around the corner.
MGM
#12. The Philadelphia Story (1940)
One man carries a woman in a robe while he talks to two other men.
Pixar Animation Studios
#11. Inside Out (2015)
A cartoon of a man, woman and girl sitting at a table eating takeout.
Mirisch Corporation
#10. The Apartment (1960)
Shirley MacLaine looks ahead while Jack Lemmon talks to her from behind.
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
#9. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
A man sits next to a woman in bed who is reading a letter and smiling.
Pixar Animation Studios
#8. Ratatouille (2007)
A cartoon of a rat flying through the air holding cheese.
Pixar Animation Studios
#7. Toy Story (1995)
A cartoon of Woody the cowboy looking at Buzz Lightyear the astronaut, as he flashes a red light.
Ashton Productions
#6. Some Like It Hot (1959)
Tony Curtis in a bubble bath and Marilyn Monroe sitting next to the tub talking.
Charles Chaplin Productions
#5. Modern Times (1936)
Black and white image of three men holding tools while working in a factory who look angry at each other.
CJ Entertainment
#4. Parasite (2019)
Two young people take selfies in a small, dirty bathroom
Stanley Kubrick Productions
#3. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
A man looks sideways and smiles with crazy eyes.
MGM
#2. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
Gene Kelly dances in the rain on a lamppost.
Charles Chaplin Productions
#1. City Lights (1931)
Charlie Chaplin holds a flower for a girl on the sidewalk.
