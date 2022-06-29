

New Line Cinema

Best PG-13 movies of all-time

Orlando Bloom in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”



Warner Bros.

#30. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”



Dreamworks Pictures

#29. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Tom Hanks in a scene from “Catch Me If You Can”



Les Films du Cru

#28. The Father (2020)

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in “The Father”



Lionsgate

#27. Warrior (2011)

Joel Edgerton in a scene from “Warrior”



Dreamworks Pictures

#26. Green Book (2018)

Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in “Green Book”



Paramount Pictures

#25. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Sean Connery and Harrison Ford in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”



Universal Pictures

#24. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Russell Crowe in scene from “A Beautiful Mind”



Universal Pictures

#23. Jurassic Park (1993)

A scene from Jurassic Park with a T-Rex



Hollywood Pictures

#22. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in “The Sixth Sense”



Warner Bros.

#21. Batman Begins (2005)

Gary Oldman and Christian Bale in “Batman Begins”



Asghar Farhadi Productions

#20. A Separation (2011)

Leila Hatami and Payman Maadi in a scene from “A Separation”



Columbia Pictures

#19. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home””



V House Productions

#18. Maanaadu (2021)

Silambarasan Rajendar, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in “Maanaadu”



Walt Disney Pictures

#17. Hamilton (2020)

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in “Hamilton”



DENTSU Music And Entertainment

#16. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Screengrab of a scene from “Princess Mononoke”



Vinod Chopra Productions

#15. 3 Idiots (2009)

Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and Madhavan in “3 Idiots”



Marvel Studios

#14. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, and Benedict Cumberbatch in “Avengers: Infinity War”



Marvel Studios

#13. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Robert Downey Jr. in “Avengers: Endgame”



Warner Bros.

#12. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Christian Bale in “The Dark Knight Rises”



Paramount Pictures

#11. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Claudia Cardinale in a scene from “Once Upon a Time in the West”



Touchstone Pictures

#10. The Prestige (2006)

Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman in “The Prestige”



Paramount Pictures

#9. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Tom Cruise in a scene from “Top Gun: Maverick”



Melampo Cinematografica

#8. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Roberto Benigni in a scene from “Life Is Beautiful”



Warner Bros.

#7. Interstellar (2014)

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in “Interstellar”



New Line Cinema

#6. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Orlando Bloom in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”



New Line Cinema

#5. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Elijah Wood in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”



Paramount Pictures

#4. Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks in a scene from “Forrest Gump”



Warner Bros.

#3. Inception (2010)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Marion Cotillard in a scene from “Inception”



New Line Cinema

#2. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Ian McKellen in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”



Warner Bros.

#1. The Dark Knight (2008)

Christian Bale in a scene from “The Dark Knight”