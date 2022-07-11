15 vintage songs that topped the charts again over a decade later
ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images
Kate Bush performing ‘Running up that Hill’
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
‘Unchained Melody’ by The Righteous Brothers
Bobby Hatfield and Bill Medley perform at microphone
Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
‘Stand By Me’ by Ben E. King
Ben E. King performs at the Apollo Theater
Gilles Petard/Redferns // Getty Images
‘Do You Love Me’ by The Contours
Studio portrait of The Contours
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
‘Twist and Shout’ by The Beatles
The Beatles perform onstage
David Redfern/Redferns // Getty Images
‘What a Wonderful World’ by Louis Armstrong
Louis Armstrong with microphone
Fin Costello/Redferns // Getty Images
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen
Freddie Mercury and Queen perform live
Richard E. Aaron/Redferns // Getty Images
‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks performing on stage with Fleetwood Mac
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
‘Under Pressure’ by Queen and David Bowie
David Bowie performing live
Kevin Mazur/WireImage // Getty Images
‘Billie Jean’ by Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson performs in concert
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
‘Purple Rain’ by Prince and The Revolution
Prince performing live
Aaron Rapoport/Corbis // Getty Images
‘Somebody’s Watching Me’ by Rockwell
Kennedy William Gordy portrait
Pete Still/Redferns // Getty Images
‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson performs on stage
ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images
‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ by Kate Bush
Kate Bush performing ‘Running up that Hill’
Georges De Keerle // Getty Images
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ by Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston performing live
Larry Marano // Getty Images
‘Potential Breakup Song’ by Aly & AJ
Aly and A.J. perform
