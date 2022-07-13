

Twentieth Century Fox

Every Marilyn Monroe movie ranked

Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “Niagara”



Wolverine Productions

#29. Home Town Story (1951)

Marilyn Monroe and Alan Hale Jr. in a scene from “Home Town Story”



Sol M. Wurtzel Productions

#28. Dangerous Years (1947)

Marilyn Monroe, Scotty Beckett, and Dickie Moore in a scene from “Dangerous Years”



Thor Productions

#27. The Fireball (1950)

Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “The Fireball”



Artists Alliance

#26. Love Happy (1949)

Groucho Marx, Marilyn Monroe, and Otto Waldis in a scene from “Love Happy”



George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

#25. Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! (1948)

Marilyn Monroe in a publicity still from 1948



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#24. Right Cross (1950)

Marilyn Monroe and Dick Powell in a scene from “Right Cross”



Twentieth Century Fox

#23. A Ticket to Tomahawk (1950)

Marilyn Monroe and Chief Thundercloud in “A Ticket to Tomahawk”



Twentieth Century Fox

#22. Let’s Make It Legal (1951)

Marilyn Monroe, Claudette Colbert, Macdonald Carey, and Zachary Scott in “Let’s Make It Legal”



Columbia Pictures

#21. Ladies of the Chorus (1948)

Marilyn Monroe and Adele Jergens in “Ladies of the Chorus”



Twentieth Century Fox

#20. Love Nest (1951)

Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “Love Nest”



Twentieth Century Fox

#19. We’re Not Married! (1952)

Marilyn Monroe, James Gleason, and David Wayne in a scene from “We’re Not Married!”



Twentieth Century Fox

#18. There’s No Business Like Show Business (1954)

Marilyn Monroe, Mitzi Gaynor, and Donald O’Connor in “There’s No Business Like Show Business”



Twentieth Century Fox

#17. Let’s Make Love (1960)

Marilyn Monroe and Yves Montand in “Let’s Make Love”



Warner Bros.

#16. The Prince and the Showgirl (1957)

Marilyn Monroe and Laurence Olivier in “The Prince and the Showgirl”



Twentieth Century Fox

#15. Bus Stop (1956)

Marilyn Monroe and Hope Lange in “Bus Stop”



Twentieth Century Fox

#14. As Young as You Feel (1951)

Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “As Young as You Feel”



Twentieth Century Fox

#13. River of No Return (1954)

Marilyn Monroe and Tommy Rettig in “River of No Return”



Twentieth Century Fox

#12. Don’t Bother to Knock (1952)

Marilyn Monroe and Elisha Cook Jr. in “Don’t Bother to Knock”



Twentieth Century Fox

#11. How to Marry a Millionaire (1953)

Marilyn Monroe and David Wayne in “How to Marry a Millionaire”



Twentieth Century Fox

#10. Monkey Business (1952)

Cary Grant, Marilyn Monroe, and Charles Coburn in a scene from “Monkey Business”



Wald/Krasna Productions

#9. Clash by Night (1952)

Marilyn Monroe and Robert Ryan in “Clash by Night”



Twentieth Century Fox

#8. Niagara (1953)

Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “Niagara”



Twentieth Century Fox

#7. Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes



Twentieth Century Fox

#6. The Seven Year Itch (1955)

Marilyn Monroe and Tom Ewell in “The Seven Year Itch”



Twentieth Century Fox

#5. O. Henry’s Full House (1952)

Marilyn Monroe, Charles Laughton, and Robert Foulk in “O. Henry’s Full House”



Seven Arts Productions

#4. The Misfits (1961)

Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe in “The Misfits”



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#3. The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Marilyn Monroe, Sterling Hayden, and Jean Hagen in “The Asphalt Jungle”



Twentieth Century Fox

#2. All About Eve (1950)

Bette Davis, Marilyn Monroe, Anne Baxter, and George Sanders in “All About Eve”



Ashton Productions

#1. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “Some Like It Hot”