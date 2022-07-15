Skip to Content
Entertainment - Stacker
By
Published 7:44 PM

10 iconic filming locations in New York City


Canva

10 iconic filming locations in New York City

The New York City skyline


Gary Burke // Getty Images

The diner where Henry and Tommy steal a truck in ‘Goodfellas’

Jackson Hole Airline Diner


EarthScape ImageGraphy // Shutterstock

The “I’m walkin’ here!” crosswalk from ‘Midnight Cowboy’

58th St and 6th Avenue, Manhattan


Canva

‘Wall Street,’ ‘Manhattan Murder Mystery,’ and more at the 21 Club

The 21 Club


Nami Uchida // Shutterstock

The street outside the bank in ‘Dog Day Afternoon’

The main entrance of Green-Wood Cemetery, near the warehouse used as a bank in “Dog Day Afternoon”


Lennox Wright // Shutterstock

Mookie’s Bed-Stuy brownstone in ‘Do the Right Thing’

The Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, NY


romagniphotos // Shutterstock

Federal Hall in ‘On the Town’

Federal Hall in New York, New York


Education Images // Getty Images

The conclave for the big meeting in ‘The Warriors’

Dinosaur playground in Riverside Park


Canva

The yacht harbor from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

North Cove Marina


OldskoolDesign // Shutterstock

The iconic shot of the Manhattan Bridge from ‘Once Upon a Time in America’

The Manhattan Bridge as seen from Water Street and Washington Street in Brooklyn, New York


picture alliance // Getty Images

The ‘Joker’ stairs

The Shakespeare Steps

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment - Stacker

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content