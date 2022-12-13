

Mandalay Entertainment

Best Brad Pitt movies

Brad Pitt in a scene from “Seven Yers in Tibet.”

Between “The Lost City” and “Bullet Train”—and the upcoming release of “Babylon”—it’s been a Brad Pitt summer and fall. What’s most surprising is that Pitt is still acting at all. In 2011, he told Australia’s “60 Minutes” that he planned to give up on starring in movies by the age of 50. Now 58, he’s still going strong—and it’s not because he needs the money.

The path to global stardom wasn’t exactly clear cut for Pitt, who grew up in Shawnee, Oklahoma. An athletic student with a broad spectrum of interests and hobbies, he enrolled at the University of Missouri and majored in journalism. It was upon graduating that he realized his passion for film was too powerful to ignore. That brought him to Los Angeles, where he attended acting workshops, took odd jobs, landed uncredited roles in various movies, and appeared on TV shows like “Dallas” and “21 Jump Street.”

Famously, Pitt’s big break came when he snagged the role of a grifter named J.D. in 1991’s “Thelma & Louise.” As subsequent offers came pouring in, the actor ascended to A-list status in just a few years’ time. Reluctant to play the straight-laced man or romantic lead, he opted instead for a variety of interesting and challenging roles. He generated a diverse repertoire, which comes filled to the brim with eccentric characters and heroic ones alike. Equally diverse is his evolving reputation, which swings from pot-loving heartbreaker to global humanitarian.

As his career progressed, Pitt shifted toward production while continuing to star in several films. In 2001, he co-founded Plan B Entertainment, taking sole ownership four years later. Wildly successful in its own right, Plan B has produced a range of films, from crowd-pleasers like “Eat, Pray, Love” to such blockbusters as “World War Z” to Oscar winners like “12 Years a Slave” and “Moonlight.” Add to that Pitt’s various charitable causes and high-profile relationships, and it’s safe to say the man keeps busy on both sides of the camera.

Despite his many achievements in various fields, Pitt remains best known as an accomplished actor. For that reason, Stacker ranked his movies from worst to best. For the list, Stacker compiled the definitive ranking of the 51 films featuring Pitt using an index of IMDb ratings and Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer. Cameos, uncredited roles, and production credits without acting roles were not considered. Here are Pitt’s best (and worst) movies.

You may also like: Best Clint Eastwood movies



Bakshi Animation

#51. Cool World (1992)

Brad Pitt in a cartoon world talking to a beautiful cartoon woman.

– Stacker score: 26

– IMDb rating: 4.8

– Tomatometer: 4

From “Fritz the Cat” creator Ralph Bakshi comes this noirish blend of animation and live-action, which ultimately feels like a low-rent follow-up to “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” Pitt plays the role of Frank Harris, the only human in an otherwise cartoon world. Despite tanking at the box office, this was among the first films to actualize Pitt’s potential as a leading Hollywood man.



April Films

#50. Cutting Class (1989)

Brad Pitt in a classroom standing up and talking to a teacher.

– Stacker score: 29.5

– IMDb rating: 4.5

– Tomatometer: 14

Pitt made his big-screen debut in this campy slasher flick, which centers on a high school girl and her two suitors. One suitor is a homicidal maniac; the other is Pitt. Decisions, decisions.



Nelson Entertainment

#49. The Favor (1994)

Brad Pitt talking to a woman in a red dress.

– Stacker score: 39.5

– IMDb rating: 5.2

– Tomatometer: 27

Filmed in 1990 and then released four years later, this romantic comedy stars Pitt in a supporting role. At the heart of the story is a married woman named Kathy (Harley Jane Kozak) who wonders what it would be like to sleep with another man (Ken Wahl). When she asks her friend Emily (Elizabeth McGovern) to do the deed on her behalf, it kicks off a string of disastrous events.



Arena

#48. Johnny Suede (1991)

Brad Pitt with a can of spraypaint standing by a blue wall with a large Elvis pomp hairdo.

– Stacker score: 42.5

– IMDb rating: 5.8

– Tomatometer: 27

Arriving just months after “Thelma & Louise,” this indie comedy centers on an aspiring musician named Johnny Suede. Director Tom DiCillo insisted on casting a then-unknown Pitt in the lead role, later describing the actor’s performance as some of his “best work.” Miramax purchased the film in 1990 and released it the following year, hoping to “capitalize on Pitt’s ascending stardom.”



Universal Pictures

#47. By the Sea (2015)

Brad Pitt sitting at a desk, with a view of the sea, writing.

– Stacker score: 44

– IMDb rating: 5.3

– Tomatometer: 35

The only film to star both Pitt and Angelina Jolie when they were married is also one of the worst efforts of their respective careers. Jolie wrote and directed the movie (under Angelina Jolie Pitt), hoping it would help improve their waning relationship. Fittingly, it tells the story of a couple trying to save their marriage while staying in France.

You may also like: Most widely watched but universally hated movies of all time



Fox 2000 Pictures

#46. The Counsellor (2013)

Brad Pitt, in a brown western suit, cowboy boots and hat, seated on a patio talking to Michael Fassbender.

– Stacker score: 44

– IMDb rating: 5.4

– Tomatometer: 34

Expectations were high for this disappointing crime drama, which put a slate of A-list talent both in front of and behind the camera. Starring alongside Cameron Diaz, Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, and Javier Bardem, Pitt plays a shady middleman named Westray. A critical and commercial flop, the movie features one heck of a death sequence toward the end.



Columbia Pictures

#45. The Devil’s Own (1997)

Brad Pitt standing behind a rope by the water.

– Stacker score: 48.5

– IMDb rating: 6.2

– Tomatometer: 35

Back when adult crime dramas were a bankable genre, Pitt starred in this one as an IRA terrorist named Frankie McGuire. Upon being sent to the U.S. to buy weapons, McGuire adopts an alias and stays under the roof of NYPD sergeant Tom O’Meara (Harrison Ford). It paves the way for an unlikely friendship, which gets put to the test when Frankie’s true identity is revealed.



Warner Bros.

#44. Happy Feet Two (2011)

An animation of two Krill in the water.

– Stacker score: 51.5

– IMDb rating: 5.8

– Tomatometer: 45

Pitt lent his voice to the character Will the Krill for this computer-animated sequel, which drastically underperformed at the box office. Determined to scrap his way out from the bottom of the food chain, Will attempts to become an apex predator. The move sparks hostility between Will and his best friend, Bill, voiced by Matt Damon.



Netflix

#43. War Machine (2017)

Brad Pitt, in uniform, with Anthony Michael Hall, Daniel Betts, Topher Grace, Anthony Hayes, and John Magaro walking behind him in fatigues.

– Stacker score: 53.5

– IMDb rating: 6

– Tomatometer: 47

On the heels of movies like “Beasts of No Nation,” Netflix continued to strive for reputable fare with this somewhat middling satire. Pitt stars as General Glen McMahon, who is sent to “clean up” the mess in Afghanistan. Spoiler alert: He doesn’t succeed.



Avala Film

#42. The Dark Side of the Sun (1988)

Brad Pitt in a scene from “The Dark Side of the Sun.”

– Stacker score: 54

– IMDb rating: 5.4

– Tomatometer: not available

Pitt was completely unknown when he scored his first starring role in this Yugoslavian drama, playing a man with a rare skin disease. Tensions were high during the on-location shoot, as former Yugoslavia teetered closer to a decadelong civil war. The movie was shelved upon completion and then released straight to video in 1997.

You may also like: 50 best WWII movies of all time



Dreamworks Pictures

#41. Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)

Two male cartoon characters fighting with swords on a ship.

– Stacker score: 56

– IMDb rating: 6.7

– Tomatometer: 45

Most animated fare is a recipe for box office success, but not this forgotten bomb from 2003. Pitt provides the voice of the mythic sailor Sinbad, who travels to the end of the world in search of a stolen book. Critics were more or less uniformly impressed with the animation but otherwise divided on the script.



Tung Films

#40. Across the Tracks (1990)

Brad Pitt and Ricky Schroder running a track race with other people.

– Stacker score: 57

– IMDb rating: 5.7

– Tomatometer: not available

Pitt stars opposite former child actor Ricky Schroder in this high school sports drama about two teenage brothers named Joe and Billy. As Joe (Pitt) competes on the track team and pursues a college scholarship, Billy (Schroder) grapples with a life of crime and substance abuse. When it turns out that Billy is a talented runner in his own right, an athletic rivalry develops.



Dreamworks Pictures

#39. The Mexican (2001)

Brad Pitt driving an old truck with a cross hanging from the rearview mirror.

– Stacker score: 57.5

– IMDb rating: 6.1

– Tomatometer: 54

Pitt was at the height of his star power when he headlined this adventure comedy alongside fellow A-lister Julia Roberts. Despite its potential as a rollicking road movie, the film’s poor plotting and drawn-out pacing turned off numerous fans and critics. Pitt and Roberts also co-starred in “Ocean’s Eleven,” released later that same year.



Universal Pictures

#38. Meet Joe Black (1998)

Brad Pitt standing next to Anthony Hopkins, who is seated at a desk, both dressed in suits and bowties.

– Stacker score: 58

– IMDb rating: 7.2

– Tomatometer: 44

His name is Joe Black, but he’s also known as Death in this 1998 fantasy drama, which stars Pitt in the title role. While learning about life on Earth with help from a media mogul (Anthony Hopkins), Black falls in love with the mogul’s daughter (Claire Forlani). The movie was more or less forgotten until its most ridiculous scene went viral in 2019.



Apollo Productions

#37. Happy Together (1989)

Patrick Dempsey in a seersucker jacket looking at a woman.

– Stacker score: 59

– IMDb rating: 5.9

– Tomatometer: not available

Because of a computer glitch, an ambitious male freshman (Patrick Dempsey) ends up with a party-loving female (Helen Slater) for a roommate. So goes this indie comedy from 1989, which stars Pitt in the bit role of Brian. It opened in 10 theaters nationwide and made just under $71,000 at the domestic box office.

You may also like: Biggest box office bombs of all time



Warner Bros.

#36. Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Matt Damon walk down a busy street in dark clothing.

– Stacker score: 60

– IMDb rating: 6.5

– Tomatometer: 55

Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his gang of charming thieves reunite in this lucrative sequel. Like both its predecessor and successor, the movie stars a veritable bounty of A-list talent. Pitt reprises the role of Rusty Ryan, Ocean’s coy right-hand man who oversees day-to-day operations.



New Regency Productions

#35. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with guns, dark gear and yellow glasses.

– Stacker score: 62

– IMDb rating: 6.5

– Tomatometer: 59

It might have sparked one of the most dramatic love affairs in tabloid history, but this smash hit keeps a light tone from start to finish. Beneath the veneer of their mundane marriage, a husband (Pitt) and wife (Angelina Jolie) lead double lives as secret assassins. When they’re assigned to kill one another, it provides the perfect jolt to their ailing relationship.



PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

#34. Kalifornia (1993)

Juliette Lewis snuggled up to Brad Pitt in the back seat of a convertible.

– Stacker score: 62.5

– IMDb rating: 6.7

– Tomatometer: 58

Pitt was ascending the Hollywood ranks when he took a minor detour, starring in this quirky crime drama. It follows a journalist (David Duchovny) and his girlfriend on a road trip across America, as part of a research project involving famous serial killers. Joining them for the ride are Early Grayce (Pitt) and Adele Corners (Juliette Lewis), who have firsthand knowledge of the subject.



87North

#33. Bullet Train (2022)

Brad Pitt walks through a crowded train in a bucket hat carrying a metal briefcase under blue and red lighting.

– Stacker score: 63

– IMDb rating: 7.3

– Tomatometer: 53

“Bullet Train” fit nicely into 2022’s stable of summer blockbusters. The film features Pitt portraying an assassin called Ladybug who has a series of run-ins with fellow assassins while riding aboard a fictionalized version of the Japanese high-speed rail Tokaido Shinkansen.



Warner Bros.

#32. Troy (2004)

Brad Pitt wearing armor.

– Stacker score: 63

– IMDb rating: 7.3

– Tomatometer: 53

Before adapting “Game of Thrones” for HBO, writer David Benioff penned the script for this historical epic. Taking cues from Homer’s “Iliad,” it depicts an abridged version of the Trojan War. Pitt stars as Achilles, the fearless warrior whose fatal weakness remains the stuff of legend.

You may also like: Sequels that outperformed the original at the box office



Mandalay Entertainment

#31. Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Brad Pitt and David Thewlis hiking in dark green coats and head coverings in the mountains with beards.

– Stacker score: 65.5

– IMDb rating: 7.1

– Tomatometer: 60

This 1997 drama tells the true story of Austrian climber Heinrich Harrer (played here by Pitt), who visits Tibet and befriends the Dalai Lama amid a backdrop of political unrest. Because of his role in the film, Pitt was banned from entering China for a number of years. On Empire’s list of the Top Ten Worst Movie accents, his Austrian accent landed at #3.



Paramount Pictures

#30. Allied (2016)

Brad Pitt watches Marion Cotillard shooting a long gun.

– Stacker score: 65.5

– IMDb rating: 7.1

– Tomatometer: 60

A rumored affair between Pitt and co-star Marion Cotillard wasn’t enough to drum up interest in this British American war thriller, which tanked at the domestic box office. Set at the height of World War II, it centers the romance between a Canadian intelligence officer (Pitt) and a French resistance fighter (Cotillard). Critic Peter Sobczynski gave the film a four-star review on Roger Ebert, citing it as an “entertaining stab at old-fashioned storytelling.”



TriStar Pictures

#29. Legends of the Fall (1994)

Brad Pitt, Julia Ormond, Aidan Quinn, and Henry Thomas having a picnic and laughing.

– Stacker score: 66

– IMDb rating: 7.5

– Tomatometer: 57

Pitt secured his A-list status by headlining this sweeping drama, which takes place in early 20th-century Montana. When two brothers (Pitt and Aidan Quinn) fall in love with the same woman (Julia Ormond), it threatens to tear an entire family apart. Reflecting upon the film in 2014, Ormond described Pitt as a dedicated character actor who was reluctant to become the next Hollywood heartthrob.



Universal Pictures

#28. Spy Game (2001)

Brad Pitt and Robert Redford crouched down with a pair of binoculars.

– Stacker score: 67.5

– IMDb rating: 7

– Tomatometer: 65

Filmed in Tony Scott’s signature kinetic style, this 2001 thriller stars Pitt as superspy Tom Bishop. After being arrested in China on espionage charges, Bishop’s former mentor (Robert Redford) concocts a plan to spring him free. Interspersed throughout are flashback sequences, chronicling the turbulent relationship between the two men.



Plan B Entertainment

#27. Killing Them Softly (2012)

Brad Pitt with slicked back hair, dressed in all black, pointing a long black gun.

– Stacker score: 68

– IMDb rating: 6.2

– Tomatometer: 74

Adult crime dramas were definitely not a bankable genre by 2012, as this retro-flavored box office turkey goes to show. It stars Pitt as the mob enforcer Jackie Cogan, who’s hired to track down and kill three amateur stick-up artists. This marked the third time Pitt shared a billing with actor James Gandolfini, Pitt’s former co-star in both 1993’s “True Romance” and 2001’s “The Mexican.”

You may also like: 50 times actors hated their own movies



Paramount Pictures

#26. World War Z (2013)

Brad Pitt running with military troops.

– Stacker score: 68

– IMDb rating: 7

– Tomatometer: 66

Adapted from the bestselling novel, this action-horror movie follows a man (Pitt) and his family through the zombie apocalypse. In the wake of a famously troubled production, the film earned Pitt his highest returns at the domestic box office (not counting cameos). He and director David Fincher were attached to a long-awaited sequel, reportedly shut down due to budget issues.



Warner Bros.

#25. Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Brad Pitt with long hair, glasses and a handlebar mustache.

– Stacker score: 69.5

– IMDb rating: 6.9

– Tomatometer: 70

Marking a conscious return to form, the third installment of the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise pits Danny Ocean (Clooney) and his crew against casino owner Willy Bank (Al Pacino). As always, it was a convivial affair both on and offscreen for all those involved. In an interview, Pitt and Clooney confirmed that director Steven Soderbergh jokingly referred to this film as “Ocean’s Thirteen: The One We Should Have Made Last Time.”



Geffen Pictures

#24. Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst in late 1800’s attire.

– Stacker score: 69.5

– IMDb rating: 7.5

– Tomatometer: 64

Anne Rice’s bestselling novel leaped onto the big screen in 1994, with Pitt tackling the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac. After being turned into a vampire by the decadent Lestat (Tom Cruise), Louis experiences two centuries’ worth of harrowing alienation and unquenchable thirst. If Pitt’s character seems especially dreary, it’s partly because the actor himself was miserable during the shoot.



Paramount Pictures

#23. The Lost City (2022)

Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum pushing Sandra Bullock in a wheelbarrow from a large explosion in the background.

– Stacker score: 70

– IMDb rating: 6.1

– Tomatometer: 79

“The Lost City” centers on introverted author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who is on tour for her new book with her handsome cover model (Channing Tatum). Sage is kidnapped and shenanigans ensue. Pitt’s role in the movie as Jack Trainer is brief but showstopping.



Paramount Pictures

#22. Babel (2006)

Brad Pitt on a payphone in a hallway crying against the wall.

– Stacker score: 72

– IMDb rating: 7.5

– Tomatometer: 69

Using loosely interconnected narratives, director Alejandro G. Iñárritu explores themes of humanity and fate in this multidimensional drama. Pitt and Cate Blanchett star as the married couple Richard and Susan, who experience unexpected tragedy while vacationing in Morocco. Because the movie was shot in various locations around the world, Pitt and Blanchett didn’t meet several co-stars until the premiere.

You may also like: Top 25 LGBTQ+ films, according to critics



DreamWorks Animation

#21. Megamind (2010)

An animation of a superhero in a grey suit flying over the city.

– Stacker score: 72.5

– IMDb rating: 7.3

– Tomatometer: 72

“He looks a bit like Clooney,” Pitt once said of his superhero counterpart in this computer-animated adventure comedy. That superhero goes by the name of Metro Man, and he’s constantly squaring off against a villain named Megamind (voiced by Will Ferrell). When Megamind gets the upper hand for good, it leads to an existential crisis.



New Regency Productions

#20. Ad Astra (2019)

Brad Pitt in a spacesuit looking out the window of a spaceship.

– Stacker score: 74

– IMDb rating: 6.5

– Tomatometer: 83

Three decades after Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones) was lost in deep space along with his ship and crew, his son (Pitt) takes off for Neptune to learn what happened to his father—and what may be spelling danger for the universe itself. The star-studded cast includes Donald Sutherland, Natasha Lyonne, Liv Tyler, and Ruth Negga.



Focus Features

#19. Burn After Reading (2008)

Brad Pitt in a red track suit talking energetically on the phone.

– Stacker score: 74

– IMDb rating: 7

– Tomatometer: 78

On the heels of “No Country for Old Men,” the Coen brothers released this farcical black comedy to strong box office numbers. After chancing upon a former CIA agent’s (John Malkovich) missing documents, two gym employees (Pitt and Frances McDormand) enact a hair-brained blackmail scheme. It reteamed Pitt with former “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise co-star George Clooney.



Astoria Films

#18. Sleepers (1996)

Brad Pitt, Jason Patric, Billy Crudup, and Ron Eldard laughing and drinking at a restaurant.

– Stacker score: 74

– IMDb rating: 7.5

– Tomatometer: 73

After a prank goes awry, four boys from Hell’s Kitchen are sent to a brutal detention facility. Reuniting 13 years later, they seek revenge on their former abusers. Pitt stars alongside a talented cast including Kevin Bacon, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, and Minnie Driver.



Warner Bros.

#17. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Brad Pitt as an old man.

– Stacker score: 74.5

– IMDb rating: 7.8

– Tomatometer: 71

Having previously collaborated on “Se7en” and “Fight Club,” Pitt and director David Fincher teamed up once again for this unconventional drama. Loosely based on a short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, it depicts the trials and tribulations of a man (Pitt) who ages in reverse. The film was nominated for a whopping 13 Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Pitt, losing in all the major categories.

You may also like: 15 controversial Oscar wins—and how they’ve aged



Columbia Pictures

#16. Fury (2014)

Brad Pitt in 1940s army gear with a gun on his shoulder smoking a cigarette in front of a tank and troops.

– Stacker score: 75.5

– IMDb rating: 7.5

– Tomatometer: 76

Featuring Pitt as both executive producer and star, this harrowing WWII drama follows a U.S. tank commander (Pitt) and his crew into the heart of Germany. Refusing to pull any punches, director David Ayer portrays the extreme violence and brutality of battle. Beyond the bloody and mud-drenched veneer is the story of a “family in a tank.”



Allied Filmmakers

#15. A River Runs Through It (1992)

Brad Pitt flyfishing.

– Stacker score: 76

– IMDb rating: 7.2

– Tomatometer: 80

Years before they teamed up in “Spy Game,” Robert Redford directed Pitt in one of his earliest breakout performances. Based on a semi-autobiographical novel, the film takes place in rural Montana from the World War I era through to the Great Depression. As two brothers drift apart, one (Craig Sheffer) embarks down a straight and narrow path while the other (Pitt) succumbs to self-destruction.



Warner Bros.

#14. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Brad Pitt in a Western shirt and vest sitting in a wooden chair outside holding a snake.

– Stacker score: 76

– IMDb rating: 7.5

– Tomatometer: 77

Co-produced by and starring Pitt, this 2007 Western chronicles the final months of infamous outlaw Jesse James (Pitt). It failed to penetrate the box office during a theatrical run but has since garnered a healthy cult following. In a 2017 interview with GQ, Pitt referred to this film as his personal favorite.



Cottonwood Pictures

#13. The Tree of Life (2011)

Brad Pitt holding and looking at a baby’s foot.

– Stacker score: 76

– IMDb rating: 6.8

– Tomatometer: 84

Brought to life through Terrence Malick’s stunning visual palette, this Oscar-nominated drama tells the story of a Texan family in 1956. Jumping as far ahead as the present day and as far back as the beginning of the universe, the film grapples with both metaphysical and interpersonal themes. Pitt portrays the family patriarch and Jessica Chastain plays his wife.



Columbia Pictures

#12. Snatch (2000)

Brad Pitt on a couch with a bunch of guys.

– Stacker score: 78

– IMDb rating: 8.2

– Tomatometer: 74

Playing bare-knuckle boxer Mickey O’Neil, Pitt dispenses with flying fists and an unintelligible accent in this over-stylized crime caper. As beloved now as it was upon its release, Guy Ritchie’s foremost classic sends a motley crew of gangsters in search of a stolen diamond. Entangled in the mess is O’Neil himself, who may or may not uphold his agreement to throw a major fight.

You may also like: 100 greatest movie songs from 100 years of film



Warner Bros.

#11. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Brad Pitt and George Clooney walking in suits.

– Stacker score: 80

– IMDb rating: 7.7

– Tomatometer: 83

Steven Soderbergh’s remake of a Rat Pack heist film kicked off a beloved franchise and an endless prank war between various cast members. The first installment finds Danny Ocean (Clooney) exiting the penitentiary and enacting his grand scheme less than 24 hours later. It’s the best of the series, according to fans and critics alike.



Columbia Pictures

#10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Brad Pitt, wearing jeans, a Western belt buckle, t-shirt and Hawaiian shirt, walking from a classic car.

– Stacker score: 80.5

– IMDb rating: 7.6

– Tomatometer: 85

Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio earned rave reviews for their respective turns in this modern-day classic. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, it follows a fading TV actor (DiCaprio) and his stuntman (Pitt) as they navigate the shifting movie industry. Tarantino infuses both childhood memories and overarching nostalgia into the work, making it one of his most personal films to date.



Pathé Entertainment

#9. Thelma & Louise (1991)

Brad Pitt in a cowboy hat riding in the back of a convertible with Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in the front.

– Stacker score: 80.5

– IMDb rating: 7.5

– Tomatometer: 86

Pitt delivered his breakout performance in this iconic road movie, playing a smooth-talking grifter named J.D. It was an extremely lucky break for Pitt, who only landed the part after two other actors dropped out. The film follows two women (Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon) on an impromptu crime spree of still-famous proportion.



Fox 2000 Pictures

#8. Fight Club (1999)

Brad Pitt in a leather jacket talking to Edward Norton.

– Stacker score: 83.5

– IMDb rating: 8.8

– Tomatometer: 79

Time has been kind to David Fincher’s oft-quoted satire, which tanked at the box office before getting a second life through DVD rentals and digital streams. Now considered one of the most iconic films of the last two decades, it stars Pitt as soap-making anarchist Tyler Durden. After Durden and an unnamed narrator (Edward Norton) start a fight club, it paves the way for disastrous levels of unchecked male aggression.



Paramount Pictures

#7. The Big Short (2015)

Brad Pitt with long hair and glasses sitting at a desktop computer.

– Stacker score: 83.5

– IMDb rating: 7.8

– Tomatometer: 89

The 2008 financial crisis might not sound like the stuff of gripping entertainment, but director Adam McKay makes it work. Christian Bale, Steve Carell, and Ryan Gosling tackle the larger roles, while co-producer Pitt makes brief appearances as a reclusive banker named Ben Rickert. Rickert’s real-life counterpart, Ben Hockett, was so far off the grid that no one could find him for comment.

You may also like: 100 best international movies of all time



Cecchi Gori Pictures

#6. Se7en (1995)

Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, wearing dark clothes and badges, walking Kevin Spacey, in an orange jumpsuit and chains, to an outdoor location.

– Stacker score: 84

– IMDb rating: 8.6

– Tomatometer: 82

David Fincher’s breakout film centers on a series of grisly murders, all of which revolve around the seven deadly sins. As detectives Mills (Pitt) and Somerset (Morgan Freeman) search for the killer, they end up playing a role in his twisted scheme. Starring as Mills’ wife is actress Gwenyth Paltrow, who began dating Pitt soon after shooting wrapped.



Universal Pictures

#5. Twelve Monkeys (1995)

Brad Pitt, in a hospital gown, pleading with Bruce Willis, in a robe.

– Stacker score: 84

– IMDb rating: 8

– Tomatometer: 88

By the time he was a major movie star, Pitt continued to defy convention by tackling challenging roles. Among them was the part of Jeffrey Goines in this mind-bending thriller, about a man (Bruce Willis) who travels back and forth in time. It landed Pitt his first Oscar nomination, in the category of Best Supporting Actor.



Columbia Pictures

#4. Moneyball (2011)

Brad Pitt in a locker room in khakis and a track jacket sitting and thinking.

– Stacker score: 85

– IMDb rating: 7.6

– Tomatometer: 94

Co-produced by Pitt and co-written by Aaron Sorkin, this 2011 drama tells the true story of Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane (Pitt). Saddled with budget constraints, Beane resorts to computer analysis when putting together his next roster. The film earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Pitt and Best Supporting Actor for Jonah Hill.



Morgan Creek Entertainment

#3. True Romance (1993)

Brad Pitt lying on a couch with food, looking dirty.

– Stacker score: 86

– IMDb rating: 7.9

– Tomatometer: 93

Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, this gritty romance centers on the misadventures of a kung-fu-loving misfit (Christian Slater) and his escort girlfriend (Patricia Arquette). Pitt delivers a brief but memorable performance as a stoner roommate named Floyd. Given the actor’s reported love of marijuana, it was probably one of his less challenging roles.



Universal Pictures

#2. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Brad Pitt and Eli Roth holding a gun and knife on someone.

– Stacker score: 86

– IMDb rating: 8.3

– Tomatometer: 89

The first collaboration between Pitt and Tarantino is considered a high point for both talents. Presenting WWII as only the director can, it follows Pitt and his crew of Jewish soldiers as they hunt for Nazis. Co-star Christoph Waltz won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

You may also like: Mistakes from the 50 best movies of all time



New Regency Productions

#1. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

Brad Pitt with long hair and a beard.

– Stacker score: 88

– IMDb rating: 8.1

– Tomatometer: 95

Pitt has one Academy Award to his name, and it’s for producing this historical biopic, which tells the true story of Solomon Northup (depicted by Chiwetel Ejiofor). Living as a free man in upstate New York, Northup is kidnapped and then sold into Southern slavery. Pitt appears toward the end as a Canadian laborer named Samuel Bass, who plays a vital role in procuring Northup’s freedom.