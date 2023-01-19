

Maria Moratti // Getty Images

Highest-grossing actors over the age of 50

Brad Pitt in a black suit and bowtie.

There appears to be a long-standing belief in Hollywood that once an actor reaches a certain age, they’re no longer employable. Maturity and experience, the industry holds, simply can’t beat the visual delight that is a young, wrinkle-free star leading a project.

Those outside this industry, of course, don’t necessarily agree with the insider’s evaluation of what audiences want to see on screen. For one, moviegoers recognize that many actors who are well into and past their 50s still have plenty to offer in the roles that are being written and are in no way close to being washed up. Additionally, there’s something about everyone having the chance to see members of their own age groups having all kinds of on-screen adventures—a reminder that there is still plenty of life to be lived even as middle age and seniority approach.

Stacker compiled December 2022 data from The Numbers to rank the top 50 above-the-line actors older than 50 years old according to total domestic box office earnings. This list includes actors who have continued to have massive success even after hitting 50, proving the “older actors are unemployable and undesirable” trope wrong. Each of the individuals on this list continued to achieve acclaim and financial success well after crossing the half-century mark. For them, age truly is just a number: They have defied the odds by managing to remain in an industry that values youthfulness above all, prospering well into midlife and beyond.

While the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Cruise may seem like obvious inclusions for this list, some others may surprise you. For instance, there is an actor here who is less recognized by his face and more known for the CGI characters he inhabits through motion capture work. Another actor has passed his legacy and his talent on to his kids, some of whom have successful acting careers of their own. Still, another talented, theatrically trained star became famous for playing an android in one of the highest-grossing film franchises in history.

Can you guess who’s on this list of Hollywood’s elite? Read on to find out which of your favorite over-50 stars are among the top earners in the film industry.

Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage // Getty Images

#50. Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman in a black suit and bowtie.

– Age: 54

– Domestic box office: $2.65 billion

– Average per movie: $73.7 million

Australian actor Hugh Jackman landed his breakthrough role, Wolverine in “X-Men,” back in 2000. It’s that role, which he says his wife didn’t even want him to take, that’s earned him the bulk of his fortune. But fighting villains isn’t the only thing Jackman excels at. He’s also had notable turns in films like “Les Misérables,” “Prisoners,” “The Prestige,” and on Broadway in shows like “The Music Man.”



MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP // Getty Images

#49. Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum in all black on a runway.

– Age: 70

– Domestic box office: $2.7 billion

– Average per movie: $87.2 million

Jeff Goldblum has a knack for choosing films that perform incredibly well at the box office, like “Jurassic Park” and “Independence Day.” Since his debut in 1974, he’s acted in more than 70 films, and while they haven’t all been blockbusters, plenty of them have been. His partnerships with Wes Anderson and the Marvel universe have helped to revive his career in recent years.



Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb // Getty Images

#48. Alan Tudyk

Alan Tudyk in a navy blazer and palm tree shirt.

– Age: 51

– Domestic box office: $2.72 billion

– Average per movie: $129.5 million

Alan Tudyk has proven that you don’t always need to land leading roles to have a successful career in Hollywood. In fact, the Texas native has had almost exclusively supporting roles in both movies and TV shows (you likely recognize him primarily from his work in “Firefly” and its follow-up “Serenity). Interestingly, Tudyk has had a voice role in every animated Disney film of the last decade, beginning with “Wreck it Ralph” in 2012 up through the 2022-released “Strange World.”



Emma McIntyre // Getty Images

#47. Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy in a black hoodie sitting onstage.

– Age: 61

– Domestic box office: $2.74 billion

– Average per movie: $97.8 million

From a waffle-loving Donkey in “Shrek” to an academic with obesity in “The Nutty Professor,” Eddie Murphy’s characters are usually wacky and over-the-top. But that’s not always the case—Murphy’s serious side can be seen in films like “Dreamgirls,” and he has expressed interest in taking on more dramatic roles.



Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living // Getty Images

#46. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx in a black shirt and sunglasses holding up a drink.

– Age: 55

– Domestic box office: $2.75 billion

– Average per movie: $72.4 million

Jamie Foxx gave one of the most memorable film performances back in 2004 when he won the Oscar, along with several industry and critics awards, for his portrayal of blind blues musician Ray Charles in “Ray.” Since then, he’s had a number of serious roles, in movies like “Django Unchained” and “Dreamgirls,” seemingly preferring to save his comedic efforts for television, where he’s done series like “In Living Color” and “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

Phillip Faraone // Getty Images

#45. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler in a flamingo shirt and sunglasses with a microphone.

– Age: 56

– Domestic box office: $2.75 billion

– Average per movie: $64 million

Funnyman Adam Sandler got his start on “Saturday Night Live” back in the early ’90s and has kept audiences in stitches ever since. Some of his more memorable projects have included films like “Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy,” “The Wedding Singer,” and “Grown Ups.” In more recent years, he’s also showcased his talents through more serious roles in films like “Uncut Gems” and “Hustle.”



FREDERIC J. BROWN // Getty Images

#44. Stellan Skarsgård

Stellan Skarsgård holding a golden globe.

– Age: 71

– Domestic box office: $2.75 billion

– Average per movie: $65.6 million

The actor’s start came as a teen on the Swedish television series “Bombi Bitt och jag,” playing the titular character. Skarsgård has had a steady career ever since, and has acted in everything from award-winning TV series like “Chernobyl” to popular films such as Marvel’s “The Avengers.” Several of the eight Skarsgård offspring have followed in their father’s footsteps and become successful actors, including Alexander and Bill Skarsgård.



Leon Bennett // Getty Images

#43. Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter in a blue sequin dress with a black sheer wrap.

– Age: 56

– Domestic box office: $2.77 billion

– Average per movie: $72.8 million

Best known for her roles in “Sweeney Todd” and the “Harry Potter” franchise, Helena Bonham Carter has achieved success in both television and film, and is known not only for her acting skills but for her distinguished family tree. With recent roles in the Netflix series “The Crown” and the original Netflix film “Enola Holmes,” Bonham Carter continues to remain active in the industry. She has appeared in several Tim Burton films, and the two were partners for 13 years and have two children together.



Pascal Le Segretain // Getty Images

#42. Hugo Weaving

Hugo Weaving in black against a blue background.

– Age: 62

– Domestic box office: $2.79 billion

– Average per movie: $111.6 million

Known for his roles as Elrond in “The Lord of the Rings” films and as Agent Smith in “The Matrix,” Hugo Weaving is also an accomplished voice actor. He was the voice of Megatron in several “Transformers” films and Noah the Elder in both “Happy Feet” and “Happy Feet Two.”



Amanda Edwards // Getty Images

#41. Michael Caine

Michael Caine in a blue shirt and black jacket.

– Age: 89

– Domestic box office: $2.79 billion

– Average per movie: $63.5 million

London-born Michael Caine was originally known as Maurice Joseph Micklewhite, but he changed his name for his career. Caine got his start in theater, though he eventually transitioned to film. Some of his most memorable films include “Alfie,” “Educating Rita,” and “The Cider House Rules.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Amazon Studios // Getty Images

#40. Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin onstage in a blue shirt and black trucker hat.

– Age: 54

– Domestic box office: $2.84 billion

– Average per movie: $97.8 million

Josh Brolin is the sort of multifaceted actor many up-and-comers wish they could be. He’s done everything from serious dramas like “No Country for Old Men” to sci-fi comedies like “Men in Black 3.” He’s probably best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as supervillain Thanos.



Jesse Grant // Getty Images

#39. Jeremy Renner

– Age: 52

– Domestic box office: $2.92 billion

– Average per movie: $132.7 million

Jeremy Renner played master archer Hawkeye in several Marvel films and portrayed the character in the 2021 television series, “Hawkeye.” His acting career began in the mid-1990s, though his breakthrough role came with the 2008 Oscar-winning film “The Hurt Locker.” The actor received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Staff Sergeant William James.



Jacopo Raule // Getty Images

#38. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt in a black suit and bowtie giving the thumbs up.

– Age: 59

– Domestic box office: $2.92 billion

– Average per movie: $62.2 million

Brad Pitt is commonly cited as one of the most influential actors in Hollywood. He first gained recognition for his role in “Thelma & Louise” and has appeared in dozens of iconic and award-winning films in the years since—think “Fight Club,” “Legends of the Fall,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Pitt is equally as well-known for his off-screen life—his tumultuous relationships with actresses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, his humanitarian efforts, and his successful production company, Plan B Entertainment—as he is for his on-screen characters.



Christopher Polk // Getty Images

#37. Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd in a grey suit.

– Age: 53

– Domestic box office: $2.93 billion

– Average per movie: $83.8 million

An everyman if there ever was one, Paul Rudd rose to fame in 1995 when he played Alicia Silverstone’s love interest in the Amy Heckerling film “Clueless.” He is also well known for his role as Phoebe Buffay’s love interest and third husband, Mike Hannigan, in “Friends.” Rudd has played superhero Ant-Man in several Marvel films.



Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

#36. Anthony Daniels

Anthony Daniels in a grey suit.

– Age: 76

– Domestic box office: $2.94 billion

– Average per movie: $420.4 million

Originally a theater actor, Anthony Daniels met George Lucas and was cast as protocol droid C-3PO in “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” (the first film in the series). He wore both the droid suit and provided C-3PO’s voice, and has done so in almost all of the episodic films. Though playing the role of the legendary droid has provided both career and financial stability, it was one that Daniels did not originally want.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#35. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow in black and white stripes.

– Age: 50

– Domestic box office: $2.95 billion

– Average per movie: $147.4 million

In the ’90s and early 2000s, Gwyneth Paltrow starred in what felt like everything—”Emma,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “Se7en,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley”; the list could go on and on. Then, in 2004, she suddenly announced she’d be taking a step back from acting to focus on other projects, but eventually starred as Pepper Potts in the “Iron Man” movies. Today, she’s best known for her lifestyle brand Goop.



Rich Fury // Getty Images

#34. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis in a black suit and bowtie.

– Age: 67

– Domestic box office: $2.96 billion

– Average per movie: $37 million

Bruce Willis has portrayed John McClane in the “Die Hard” franchise since 1988, but Willis’ talents are not limited to action sequences. He has received praise for roles like Butch Coolidge in “Pulp Fiction” and Malcolm Crowe in “The Sixth Sense.”



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#33. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg in a grey jacket.

– Age: 51

– Domestic box office: $2.98 billion

– Average per movie: $64.7 million

Mark Wahlberg may have gotten his start as the lead singer/rapper in the musical group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, but these days he’s better known as an action movie star and Calvin Klein underwear model. His biggest projects include movies like “Ted,” “The Departed,” “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” “The Perfect Storm,” and “Planet of the Apes.”



VALERIE MACON/AFP // Getty Images

#32. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz in a white blazer.

– Age: 50

– Domestic box office: $2.99 billion

– Average per movie: $106.8 million

A rom-com queen through and through, Cameron Diaz has appeared in several of the genre’s classics: “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “The Holiday,” and “There’s Something About Mary.” In 2014, Diaz announced she was retiring from acting and began focusing on her line of health and wellness-related products. However, in 2022 she broke the internet when it was revealed she’d be returning to the screen once again alongside Jamie Foxx in the forthcoming film “Back in Action.”



Carlos Alvarez // Getty Images

#31. Liam Neeson

– Age: 70

– Domestic box office: $3.01 billion

– Average per movie: $51.9 million

Liam Neeson has made a career out of tough-guy action roles in films like “Taken” and “The Commuter,” but his acting abilities go far beyond that genre. Neeson was Oscar-nominated for his role in “Schindler’s List,” and also portrayed Alfred Kinsey in the 2004 film “Kinsey.”

Target Presse Agentur Gmbh // Getty Images

#30. Ian McKellen

– Age: 83

– Domestic box office: $3.02 billion

– Average per movie: $158.7 million

Ian McKellen was officially knighted in 1991, although he has since confessed he almost turned the honor down. His career has run the gamut of genres, from blockbuster franchises like “X-Men” and “The Lord of the Rings” to the film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Cats.” However, McKellen’s true passion seems to live on the stage, and his commitment to the theatre is so great that an injury didn’t stop him from giving his “King Lear” audience a little special something.



Araya Doheny // Getty Images

#29. Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes in a blue shirt and black jacket.

– Age: 60

– Domestic box office: $3.02 billion

– Average per movie: $79.4 million

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Ralph Fiennes got his start in the Royal Shakespeare Company. Since making the transition to Hollywood, he’s primarily stuck with the dramatic projects he trained for, working in award-winning films like “Schindler’s List” and “The End of the Affair.” However, his career hasn’t been all serious business; in the last couple of decades, he’s branched out into roles in more commercial films like “The Lego Movie” and the “Harry Potter” franchise.



Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#28. Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro in black.

– Age: 79

– Domestic box office: $3.04 billion

– Average per movie: $44 million

Robert De Niro has done it all: He’s played imposing fathers, psychotic ex-cons, and even a 70-year-old intern. His work has earned him seven acting nominations at the Academy Awards (two of which he won), and now approaching his 80s, the Hollywood legend has shown no signs of slowing down.



Roy Rochlin // Getty Images

#27. J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons in a black jacket holding a microphone onstage.

– Age: 67

– Domestic box office: $3.06 billion

– Average per movie: $61.2 million

This Oscar-winning character actor originally planned to become a singer, but fate intervened. He wound up on Broadway in the early ’90s and eventually made his way to television and film. Simmons is known for his frequent work with film directors Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man”) and Jason Reitman (“Juno”).



ISABEL INFANTES/AFP // Getty Images

#26. Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista in a black jacket against a blue background.

– Age: 53

– Domestic box office: $3.11 billion

– Average per movie: $119.5 million

A former professional wrestler, Dave Bautista only recently made the jump to Hollywood. His biggest roles to date have been Drax the Destroyer in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Duke Cody in “Glass Onion.”

Jeff Kravitz // Getty Images

#25. Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman in a black suit holding an Oscar.

– Age: 64

– Domestic box office: $3.11 billion

– Average per movie: $86.5 million

Known more as a character actor than a box office star, Gary Oldman has also acted in several blockbuster films. He played Sirius Black in four of the “Harry Potter” films and Commissioner Gordon in the “Dark Knight” trilogy. Oldman also starred in films such as “Sid and Nancy,” “True Romance,” and “Darkest Hour,” winning an Oscar for portraying Winston Churchill in the latter.



Michael Hickey // Getty Images

#24. Matt Damon

Matt Damon in a black polo shirt onstage.

– Age: 52

– Domestic box office: $3.14 billion

– Average per movie: $65.4 million

Matt Damon was only 18 when he played opposite Julia Roberts in his first film, “Mystic Pizza.” His big break would come several years later in 1997 with “Good Will Hunting,” which would garner Damon and his friend Ben Affleck the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. He and Affleck shared a screenwriting credit once again for the 2021 film “The Last Duel,” directed by Ridley Scott.



Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage // Getty Images

#23. Steve Carell

Steve Carell.

– Age: 60

– Domestic box office: $3.19 billion

– Average per movie: $102.9 million

A comedy genius, Steve Carell will likely always be best recognized as bumbling manager Michael Scott from “The Office.” Outside of the long-running NBC series, he’s appeared in films like “Anchorman” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and lent his voice to animated projects like “Despicable Me” and “Horton Hears a Who!” In the last several years, Carell has also dipped his toe in more serious waters, acting in projects like “Beautiful Boy,” “The Big Short,” and turning in an Oscar-nominated performance in “Foxcatcher.”



Michael Kovac // Getty Images

#22. Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill in a black leather jacket sitting onstage.

– Age: 71

– Domestic box office: $3.19 billion

– Average per movie: $199.4 million

In his multi-decade acting career, Mark Hamill is best known for a single role: Luke Skywalker. His work as the famous Jedi was put on hold for three decades until he reappeared again in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Hamill has admitted he was “really scared” to reprise the role, but overcame his fear and has continued to act in the “Star Wars” universe.



Emma McIntyre // Getty Images

#21. Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo in a green blazer onstage.

– Age: 55

– Domestic box office: $3.2 billion

– Average per movie: $114.2 million

How many actors are capable of playing both a romantic lead and a giant, angry, green superhero? There’s no hard data on that, but Mark Ruffalo would certainly qualify. Ruffalo has acted in films like “13 Going on 30,” “Spotlight,” and “The Kids Are All Right,” and is a central member of the “Avengers” crew as the Hulk.

Jason LaVeris// Getty Images

#20. Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson in a grey blazer onstage.

– Age: 54

– Domestic box office: $3.23 billion

– Average per movie: $71.7 million

Owen Wilson and director Wes Anderson met at the University of Texas, Austin, as sophomores, and they created a short film that launched both their careers. He and Anderson also co-wrote several films together. A member of the “Frat Pack,” Wilson received an Oscar nomination for “The Royal Tenenbaums,” though it was for writing, not acting.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images

#19. Benedict Wong

Benedict Wong in a black suit and bowtie.

– Age: 51

– Domestic box office: $3.33 billion

– Average per movie: $255.8 million

British-born Benedict Wong has appeared in dozens of projects but is best known for three specific roles—Kublai Kahn in the series “Marco Polo,” Bruce Ng in the film “The Martian,” and Wong in the MCU hit “Doctor Strange.” Fans can look for him in the Netflix adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel “The Three-Body Problem” set for release sometime in 2023.



VALERY HACHE // Getty Images

#18. Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe in a black shirt.

– Age: 67

– Domestic box office: $3.34 billion

– Average per movie: $63.1 million

This versatile actor has worked with some of the greatest directors in the industry, including Oliver Stone, Spike Lee, Kathryn Bigelow, Guillermo del Toro, and Martin Scorsese. Willem Dafoe played a heroic musher in “Togo,” a death god in “Death Note,” an elite assassin in “John Wick,” and Jesus in “The Last Temptation of Christ” in a career that spans four decades.



Bruce Glikas // Getty Images

#17. Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany in black.

– Age: 51

– Domestic box office: $3.4 billion

– Average per movie: $147.9 million

Paul Bettany rose to fame in a series of early 2000s classics, “A Knight’s Tale,” “A Beautiful Mind,” and “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.” Like many other actors on this list, Bettany has a role in the MCU (as JARVIS and Vision) and has appeared in several of the franchise’s properties, from “Iron Man” to “WandaVision.”



Stephane Cardinale – Corbis // Getty Images

#16. Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in a sparkling blue caped gown.

– Age: 53

– Domestic box office: $3.5 billion

– Average per movie: $87.5 million

This Australian actress graduated from Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Art and began her career with the Sydney Theatre Company. Her breakthrough role came with her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 film “Elizebeth” for which she was nominated for an Academy Award. Since then, she has appeared in blockbusters like “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and in the MCU in “Thor: Ragnarok,” along with more award winners like “Blue Jasmine” and “Tár.” Blanchett made her Broadway debut in “The Present” in 2017.

Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

#15. Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson in a blue blazer.

– Age: 61

– Domestic box office: $3.5 billion

– Average per movie: $66.1 million

The popular 1980s sitcom “Cheers” placed Woody Harrelson in front of a large audience who fell in love with his character, the slow-witted but endearing bartender Woody Boyd. He went on to act in several memorable films like “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Natural Born Killers,” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt.” He is also a very vocal marijuana activist.



Tristan Fewings // Getty Images

#14. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp in a black jacquard blazer.

– Age: 59

– Domestic box office: $3.81 billion

– Average per movie: $66.8 million

Johnny Depp has a knack for playing wild-haired leading men, from the dreadlocked Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” to the aptly named Edward Scissorhands. Even the demon barber of Fleet Street, Sweeney Todd, rocks an impressive silver streak. Some of Depp’s earlier and well-known films include “Ed Wood” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”



Pascal Le Segretain // Getty Images

#13. Idris Elba

Idris Elba in a white t-shirt and gold necklaces.

– Age: 50

– Domestic box office: $3.83 billion

– Average per movie: $100.9 million

Idris Elba’s big break came in 2002 when he was cast in “The Wire.” Since then he’s starred in a ton of award-winning films and TV series including “Luther,” “Beasts of No Nation,” and several MCU properties. Off-screen, Elba performs as a DJ and hip-hop artist under the names DJ Big Driis and Idris.



Kevin Winter// Getty Images

#12. Will Smith

Will Smith in a black blazer.

– Age: 54

– Domestic box office: $3.92 billion

– Average per movie: $105.9 million

Will Smith has come a long way since his early days in the industry as a rapper and sitcom star. Smith ranked eighth on Forbes’ highest-paid actors of 2020 list, with an estimated $44.5 million. He has proven his worth not only as a comedic actor but as a dramatic one as well, garnering three Best Actor Oscar nominations—including a win for 2021’s “King Richard.”



Slaven Vlasic // Getty Images

#11. Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci in a black blazer and glasses.

– Age: 62

– Domestic box office: $3.95 billion

– Average per movie: $76 million

Stanley Tucci made his Broadway debut in 1982 as a soldier in “The Queen and the Rebels.” He received his first and only Oscar nomination for his role as a child murderer in the 2009 film “The Lovely Bones.” Both a successful television and film actor, Tucci also has several directorial credits to his name, including the 2017 film, “Final Portrait.”

Greg Doherty // Getty Images

#10. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel in a black polo shirt behind a podium.

– Age: 55

– Domestic box office: $4.06 billion

– Average per movie: $135.3 million

When he’s not busy feuding with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vin Diesel is making movies that make big bucks. He’s the voice of Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and plays Dominic Toretto in multiple “Fast & Furious” chapters. The latter role will be reprised fairly soon: The 10th installment of the franchise is due for release in 2023.



Amy Sussman // Getty Images

#9. Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle sitting onstage in a black leather jacket and hat.

– Age: 58

– Domestic box office: $4.08 billion

– Average per movie: $151.2 million

Younger generations may best know Don Cheadle from his work in the “Avengers” franchise, but his time as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, is preceded by a lengthy film career. Cheadle’s other film credits include his Oscar-nominated turn in “Hotel Rwanda,” plus roles in “The Guard,” “Crash,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” and “White Noise.”



Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage // Getty Images

#8. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson in a zigzag pattern shirt.

– Age: 50

– Domestic box office: $4.13 billion

– Average per movie: $114.6 million

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rose to fame as one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the WWF. He began acting in family films and action capers in the early 2000s, and has appeared in some truly memorable features like “Moana,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Black Adam,” and the “Fast & Furious” movies. In 2021, he premiered his autobiographical comedy series “Young Rock” and purchased the American football league XFL.



Emmanuel Wong // Getty Images

#7. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise in a black suit onstage holding a microphone.

– Age: 60

– Domestic box office: $4.48 billion

– Average per movie: $109.2 million

Likely due to his immense salaries for films like “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” Tom Cruise has reportedly amassed a net worth of more than half a billion dollars over the years. Now entering his 60s, Cruise still performs his own stunts and stars in films that are both high grossing and critically well-received—including 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” which grossed more than $1.48 billion worldwide.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images

#6. Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford in a navy suit with a full beard.

– Age: 80

– Domestic box office: $4.78 billion

– Average per movie: $129.2 million

Harrison Ford is not just an incredibly successful and established actor, he’s also the man behind two of the most memorable film characters of all time: Indiana Jones and Han Solo. Outside of those two mega-franchises, Ford is still a force to be reckoned with, starring in movies like “The Fugitive” and “Witness.” Han Solo’s jacket, which had a presale estimated price of up to $1.3 million, was up for auction in 2018.

Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#5. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman in a black suit and bowtie onstage behind a podium.

– Age: 85

– Domestic box office: $4.79 billion

– Average per movie: $81.3 million

Have you ever wished that Morgan Freeman could narrate your life? The vocally gifted actor is known for his work in “Se7en,” “Invictus,” and “The Shawshank Redemption,” winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2004’s “Million Dollar Baby.” Long before his film career took off, he made his Broadway debut in “Hello, Dolly!” in the late 1960s, which starred an all-Black cast.



Kevin Winter // Getty Images

#4. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks in a black suit and tie onstage at a podium.

– Age: 66

– Domestic box office: $4.88 billion

– Average per movie: $82.6 million

One of America’s enduringly nice guys, two-time Oscar-winner Tom Hanks has won hearts in films like “Big,” “Forrest Gump,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Cast Away,” and “Captain Phillips.” He is also the voice of the much-loved character Woody in the “Toy Story” film and its sequels. His endearing personality also made him the most suitable choice to play Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez // Getty Images

#3. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. in a black suit.

– Age: 57

– Domestic box office: $4.91 billion

– Average per movie: $90.8 million

After time in rehab and a hiatus from acting, Robert Downey Jr. returned with a vengeance—turning a “B-list Marvel character into the most bankable superhero in Hollywood.” The success of “Iron Man” was followed by roles in “Sherlock Holmes” and “Tropic Thunder,” and Downey has continued to pull in not-too-shabby paychecks for all his work in the “Avengers” universe. He will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in 2023.



Mike Coppola // Getty Images

#2. Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis in a navy suit.

– Age: 58

– Domestic box office: $5.41 billion

– Average per movie: $225.6 million

Known for his motion-capture performances, Andy Serkis has voiced many computer-generated characters, including Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”; Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” triology; and Kong in Peter Jackson’s “King Kong.” He is also a successful director and author, and has appeared in comic book film adaptations like “Black Panther” and “The Batman.”



Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

#1. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackon in a purple hat.

– Age: 74

– Domestic box office: $6.87 billion

– Average per movie: $88.1 million

Known for his quotable lines in films like “Pulp Fiction,” Samuel L. Jackson comes in with one of the highest counts of leading roles, and in turn, one of the highest total box office earnings. Frequently collaborating with Quentin Tarantino in films like “The Hateful Eight” and “Django Unchained,” Jackson’s other memorable movies include “A Time to Kill,” “The Incredibles,” and “Unbreakable,” plus appearances in several MCU films as Nick Fury.

