10 plant-based snacks to pack when you’re on the go
A batch of cinnamon bun balls
Oatmeal energy bars
Oatmeal bars in a row.
Fruit leather
Rolls of orange and black fruit leather on a wooden board.
Sweet and spicy almonds
Close-up of sweet and spicy almonds.
Spiced air-fried chickpeas
A bowl of spiced chickpeas.
Cinnamon bun balls
Nut balls on a white marble counter.
Terrific trail mix
Dried fruit and nut mix in a metal scoop.
Mexican jicama snack
Jicama sticks with lime wedges.
Eggless tofu spinach quiche
A hand cutting a piece of tofu quiche.
Vegan Puerto Rican empanadas
Four empanadas on a black background.
Beyond Beef jerky
Plant jerky on a black slate board.